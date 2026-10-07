Liberia: NEC Stakeholders Push Year-Round Voter Education

BUCHANAN — Electoral stakeholders are calling for Liberia to shift from election-focused civic and voter education to a continuous, year-round process aimed at keeping citizens informed throughout the electoral cycle.

The recommendation was contained in a resolution unanimously adopted Tuesday following the first regional consultation on the National Elections Commission's draft Civic and Voter Education (CVE) Strategy 2026-2030 in Buchanan.

Participants from Margibi, Sinoe, Rivercess and Grand Bassa counties identified inadequate funding and logistics, limited outreach to rural communities, language and literacy barriers, weak coordination and insufficient engagement with young and first-time voters as major challenges.

They called for a national CVE partnership involving government institutions, civil society, political parties, the media, schools, religious and traditional leaders, youth and women's organizations and other stakeholders.

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Participants also recommended expanding civic education through radio, community meetings, social media, local-language programming, town criers and religious platforms, while strengthening efforts to counter misinformation and disinformation.

The resolution further calls for civic and voter education to be integrated into schools and universities and supported by a fully costed strategy and annual budgets.

Stakeholders also recommended stronger monitoring and citizen-feedback mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of civic education programs.

They said the goal should be to ensure that Liberians have access to timely, accurate and understandable information that enables them to participate in democratic governance beyond Election Day.

Speaking on behalf of the NEC Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to expanding civic and voter education throughout the electoral cycle.

She also thanked the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project and development partners for supporting the initiative.

The second phase of the regional consultation is scheduled for October 8-9 in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

The consultations are being implemented by NEC and the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project with support from the European Union, Sweden and Ireland.