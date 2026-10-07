Uganda: Muwonge First Ugandan Convicted of Terrorism Over Power Vandalism

Kampala — Ibrah Muwonge alias Kimbowa Ibrah has become the first person to be convicted of terrorism in Uganda arising from the deliberate vandalism of electricity infrastructure. Muwonge was on Tuesday convicted by the International Crimes Division of the High Court on two counts of terrorism and one count of terrorism financing after entering a plea bargain.

Justice Dr Andrew Bashaija sentenced him to 10 years in prison for terrorism and five years for terror financing, with the sentences running concurrently. The conviction stems from a coordinated campaign in late 2022 in which electricity infrastructure in parts of Central Uganda was deliberately destroyed, disrupting power supply and affecting essential services.

Fourteen high-voltage electricity pylons and poles forming part of the Owen Falls-Lugogo, Bujagali-Kawanda, Owen Falls-Namanve and Kawanda-Kapeka transmission lines were cut or destroyed between November and December 2022. The attacks caused widespread power outages and disrupted water supply, health services, industry, communications, financial services and education.

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The disruption also caused significant economic losses and forced the government to deploy an emergency thermal power plant at Namanve to supplement electricity supply to the Kampala metropolitan area. According to investigations by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Muwonge was a leader of a subversive group known as the Uganda Defence Forces, which investigators linked to the Allied Democratic Forces.

Prosecutors said Muwonge used a WhatsApp group to recruit and mobilise youths and coordinate the destruction of electricity infrastructure as part of a wider plan to sabotage government programmes, disrupt economic and social activities and ultimately facilitate the overthrow of government. He was also accused of providing money for equipment, transportation and payment of people who carried out the vandalism.

Mobile phone evidence, including photographs, videos, audio recordings and communications, was used by investigators to link Muwonge to the planning, financing and execution of the attacks. About eight prosecution witnesses had testified before Muwonge opted for a plea bargain. The conviction marks a significant turn in a case that had earlier seen Muwonge and other suspects appear before the International Crimes Division over the destruction of electricity infrastructure.

In 2024, Muwonge and four co-accused -- Mustafa Lule, Wycliff Makabayi, Opio Patrick alias Wasswa and Vincent Ssenyonga -- asked the High Court to order prison authorities to take them to hospital for medical examination and treatment. Through their lawyer Zephania Zzimbe, the suspects told the court that they had allegedly been tortured and suffered bruises and body pains following their arrests.

Zzimbe told the court that Muwonge complained of chest pain and alleged that he had been tortured at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters in Mbuya. Makabayi was also said to have suffered bruises and pain in his right leg. Justice Bashaija declined to order the prison authorities to take the suspects to hospital, saying there was no evidence before him that they had requested medical treatment and that it had been denied.

At the time, the prosecution case alleged that the group had interfered with electricity infrastructure in several locations. The court heard that on December 15, 2022, electricity distribution poles were cut in Bukasa and Bukomba villages in Nakaseke District, disrupting power supply in Nakaseke and Luwero.

The suspects were also accused of destroying high-voltage transmission pylons in Kivuuvu, Mpoma and Nsanvu villages in Mukono District, affecting the Owen Falls-Lugogo, Bujagali-Kawanda and Owen Falls-Namanve transmission lines. Muwonge's case eventually ended with his plea bargain and conviction, while the court considered both the seriousness of the offences and factors in his favour during sentencing.

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Justice Bashaija considered the premeditated nature of the attacks, the involvement of a gang, Muwonge's alleged role as a mastermind, and the extensive damage caused to critical national infrastructure. The court also considered the need for deterrence. In mitigation, however, the court took into account his guilty plea, remorse, his status as a father and breadwinner, and the fact that the offences did not result in loss of life.

The case was prosecuted by Jacquelyn Okui, Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The ODPP says the conviction demonstrates the seriousness with which Uganda treats attacks on critical national infrastructure and its commitment to holding accountable people who finance, facilitate or participate in acts of terrorism that threaten national security, essential services and the country's economic stability.