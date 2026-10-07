Kenya Airways Confirms Passenger Died After Medical Emergency On Lagos-Bound Flight

7 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger who suffered a medical emergency aboard a flight from Nairobi, Kenya, to Lagos, Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as the aircraft was approaching Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, according to a statement issued by the airline on Wednesday.

The passenger reportedly became unresponsive at about 9:20 p.m. Nigerian time, approximately 20 minutes before the aircraft landed.

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"Kenya Airways PLC ("KQ") confirms that on Tuesday, 06 October 2026, our flight from Nairobi to Lagos experienced a medical emergency on board at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time. One of our passengers was found to be unresponsive approximately 20 minutes before landing in Lagos," stated Kenya Airways.

The aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 9:41 p.m., after which medical personnel boarded the plane to attend to the passenger.

However, following an examination, the medical team confirmed that the passenger had died.

Kenya Airways expressed condolences to the deceased passenger's family and friends, while apologising for any inconvenience caused by the incident.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We uphold and respect the privacy and dignity of all involved," the airline said.

The airline added that it is working with the deceased passenger's family, local authorities and aviation regulators to provide the necessary support and facilitate the required processes following the incident.

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