Ghana: Stanbic Bank Launches Campaign to Drive Ghana's Green Future

7 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

STANBIC Bank Ghana Ltd has launched "Be Powered", a sustainability-focused campaign aimed at accelerating the adoption of renewable energy and sustainable mobility solutions across Ghana.

The campaign is anchored by the Bank's newly introduced Solar and Electric Vehicle (EV) Finance Solution, which provides tailored financing to help individuals, businesses and institutions invest in clean energy and sustainable transport technologies.

The initiative reinforces Stanbic Bank's commitment to sustainability and aligns with the Standard Bank Group's 'Think Green. Go Blue.' agenda, which supports Africa's transition to a more resilient and sustainable future.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Business & Commercial Banking, Dinah Kaleo-Bioh, underscored the importance of sustainable growth.

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"At Stanbic Bank, our purpose is clear: Africa is our home, and we drive her growth. We believe that Africa's growth must be powered by solutions that are sustainable, inclusive, and capable of creating long-term value. Through our Solar and EV Finance Solution, we are providing practical support to help individuals and businesses participate in Ghana's transition towards cleaner energy and sustainable mobility," she said.

She added that the campaign reflects the Bank's commitment to driving sustainable growth and innovation.

The Head of Brand & Marketing, Chidinma Braye-Yankee, described the initiative as a movement to inspire action.

"Be Powered is an agenda that seeks to inspire awareness, adoption and action. We recognise that while interest in sustainability continues to grow, many people still view renewable energy as complex or inaccessible. This campaign is designed to educate, empower and demonstrate that sustainable solutions are achievable today," she said.

"Be Powered is about empowering individuals and businesses to embrace the future with confidence. It is about powering homes, powering businesses, powering innovation and ultimately powering growth," the Head of Brand & Marketing said.

Stanbic Bank noted that while demand for renewable energy and sustainable transport solutions continues to grow, access to financing remains a key barrier for many households and businesses. The Solar and EV Finance Solution has been designed to bridge this gap by making such investments more accessible.

Stanbic Bank believes wider adoption of renewable energy and sustainable mobility can strengthen energy security, improve business resilience and support economic growth. Through Be Powered, the Bank is encouraging Ghanaians to embrace sustainable solutions that create value today while securing a better future for generations to come.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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