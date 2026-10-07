Congo-Kinshasa: Nduhungirehe, Kenyatta Discuss Peace Efforts for DR Congo

Minister Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe on Tuesday, October 6, received former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, a member of the African Union Panel of Facilitators for the peace process in eastern DR Congo, for discussions on efforts to advance peace in the region.

Kenyatta was received alongside other senior government officials, with discussions focusing on the work of the Panel of Facilitators and ongoing efforts to move the peace process forward.

ALSO READ: AU facilitators meet AFC/M23 leaders in Goma

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a post on X, Nduhungirehe said he had a "productive discussion" with Kenyatta.

The meeting followed the AU facilitators' visit to Goma on Monday, October 5, where Kenyatta was part of a joint delegation that met the leadership of AFC/M23 for consultations on the peace process.

The delegation also included former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. They met AFC/M23 Political Coordinator Corneille Nangaa and other officials as part of efforts to advance a political solution to the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

ALSO READ: DR Congo crisis: What's the main challenge facing AU mediators?

The consultations form part of the wider peace efforts under the Washington and Doha processes, which address different but complementary aspects of the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The Washington Accords, signed between Rwanda and DR Congo on December 4, 2025, seeks to address the prolonged security issues between the two countries, with the neutralisation of the Kinshasa-backed FDLR genocidal militia at the heart of the process.

The agreement also provides for Rwanda to lift its defensive measures against the threat posed by the militia. Implementation is overseen through a Joint Oversight Committee involving the African Union, Qatar and the United States.

The Doha peace process, meanwhile, focuses on the internal Congolese track, bringing together the AFC/M23 and the Congolese government to address the root causes of the conflict in eastern DR Congo.