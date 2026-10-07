Rwanda: Basketball - Four Teams Confirmed for Rwanda Cup 2026

Four teams have confirmed their participation in the third edition of the Rwanda Basketball Cup, which is scheduled to tip off on October 9, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has announced.

The tournament, which will run until October 18, will feature teams from Rwanda's top-flight division.

The four teams competing for the trophy are APR BBC, REG BBC, defending champions RSSB Tigers, and UGB.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

RSSB Tigers are the reigning champions, having won the 2025 edition. They later represented Rwanda in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) after then-national league champions APR withdrew from the continental competition.

Tigers went on to win the BAL qualifying tournament, whose finals were held in Kigali.

FERWABA introduced the Rwanda Cup in 2024, with APR BBC winning the inaugural men's title. Tigers claimed the second edition in 2025 after defeating Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 83-77 in the final.

The competition was introduced to increase the number of basketball competitions and participating teams in the country, while providing players with more opportunities to develop and helping raise overall performance standards.

The Rwanda Cup winners and the national league champions will also face off in the Rwanda Super Cup, which is played before the start of the new season.

The Super Cup is decided in a single game, with the winner determined after 40 minutes of play across four quarters.