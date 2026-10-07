Rwanda: Bruce Melodie to Perform At Bwiza's Album Tour in Lusaka

Rwandan singer Bwiza has confirmed a concert to launch her third album, Home, in Lusaka, Zambia, on November 28, with fellow Rwandan artiste Bruce Melodie among the performers supporting her at the concert.

Dubbed the 'Bwiza Home Album Concert', the event will take place at KK Mall in Long Acres, Lusaka.

Bwiza has added Lusaka to her world tour for her new album. Her concert in the Zambian city was initially scheduled for July but, according to her management, several partners requested that it be postponed to a later date.

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With the concert now confirmed, Bruce Melodie will be the only Rwandan artiste set to perform at the album launch. Two Zambian artistes will also perform at the concert.

According to Bwiza's manager, Claude Uhujimfura, choosing Bruce Melodie to perform at her album launch reflects the two artistes' existing relationship and healthy partnership in music.

"We have a good relationship with Bruce. Bwiza performed at his Summer Country Tour, now it's his turn to support her during her concert in Zambia," Uhujimfura told The New Times.

"Last time, we had The Ben supporting our artiste during the '25Shades' album launch in Brussels. Now we are looking forward to having Bruce Melodie on stage when she launches her new album, 'Home'," he added.

Bwiza's new album, Home, is complete. Although Bruce Melodie will perform at the concert, the two artistes do not have a collaboration on the new album.

The singer will officially release the album on the day of the concert.

Bwiza already has two studio albums under her belt. Her debut album, My Dream, was released in 2023, while her second album, 25Shades, was released in 2025, days before she launched it in Belgium.

She also has an EP titled Connect Me.