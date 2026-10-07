Tanzania: Govt Urges Citizens to Seek Legal Aid

Zanzibar — CITIZENS facing legal challenges have been urged to come forward and use the Legal Aid Week to seek advice and assistance in resolving disputes and accessing justice.

The call was made by Minister of State in the President's Office--Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance, Dr Haroun Ali Suleiman, as Zanzibar launched the annual Legal Aid Week, which runs from October 5 to 9, 2026.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Mazizini, Dr Haroun urged citizens to turn out in large numbers and explain their legal challenges to professionals available during the week to receive appropriate guidance and assistance.

He said the initiative was important in increasing public awareness of laws, rights and responsibilities while strengthening government efforts to make legal services more accessible to citizens. Dr Haroun said the main objective of the week was to improve citizens' understanding of their rights and increase awareness of available legal aid services.

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He said greater knowledge will enable people to recognise their rights and understand where to obtain assistance when faced with legal problems without encountering unnecessary barriers.

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The Minister noted that citizens had for a long time benefited from legal aid through various campaigns, including the Mama Samia Campaign, which seeks to reach people, listen to their challenges and connect them with services capable of helping them find solutions.

The five-day programme will involve a range of activities across Zanzibar before culminating in a closing ceremony on October 9 at the Election House Hall in Maisara. Among the activities will be the Sixth Annual Legal Aid Forum, which will bring together justice-sector stakeholders to discuss ways of improving access to justice and strengthening legal aid services.

Legal education activities will also be conducted in different parts of Unguja and Pemba through public meetings, radio and television programmes and other outreach activities. Dr Haroun said the activities would help citizens understand the importance of knowing their rights and where to seek legal assistance when faced with difficulties.

The climax of the week will also provide an opportunity to review activities conducted during the campaign and reinforce the message that citizens need to understand the law and their rights.