Tanzania: Nairobi Convention Records Progress in Ocean Conservation

Dar es Salaam — THE Nairobi Convention has recorded significant progress in implementing its 2025- 2028 Programme of Work and decisions adopted at its 11th Conference of the Parties (COP11), including increased regional commitment to ocean biodiversity protection and marine pollution control.

The progress is contained in the UNEP Executive Director's report presented during the 12th Conference of the Parties (COP12), which reviews implementation of the programme and COP11 decisions during the intersessional period.

Presenting the report, the Nairobi Convention Secretariat Head, Dr Jared Bosire, said among the key achievements is the ratification of the Biodiversity beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement by seven of the Convention's 10 contracting parties, representing 70 per cent of countries in the region.

"Mozambique became the latest country to ratify the agreement last week," he said Dr Bosire said the Secretariat has also supported awareness and capacitybuilding initiatives, including four regional workshops, to strengthen countries' understanding and implementation of the agreement.

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The report says seven contracting parties also received early action support funding of 175,000 US dollars, while countries have established a legal and technical working group and started developing a regional BBNJ vision and implementation framework.

The Convention has also made progress towards strengthening its legal framework, with six contracting parties having ratified the amended Nairobi Convention. Kenya is the latest country to have ratified the amended Convention, with the Secretariat awaiting confirmation of the date its instrument of ratification was deposited.

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"The amended Convention will become operational 90 days after the final instrument is deposited with the depository," said Dr Bosire.

The report further shows progress in implementing measures to strengthen marine pollution preparedness, with the regional oil spill contingency plan for responding to marine pollution incidents in the Western Indian Ocean having been finalised.

The plan, developed with support from the Indian Ocean Commission and other regional partners, has been evaluated by countries and is scheduled for presentation to COP12. Dr Bosire said the Secretariat has also completed a regional plastics and associated chemicals strategy following a partnership involving nearly 10

organisations, including the Indian Ocean Commission and the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions. "The strategy was cleared in August for consideration for adoption during COP12," he said.

Under efforts to improve environmental quality through a source-to-sea approach, Dr Jared said the Secretariat has also finalised a regional ecosystem indicator monitoring framework following a COP11 decision. The framework is expected to undergo country validation, with a draft decision prepared to recommend its adoption.

The report also highlights progress in biodiversity conservation, including restoration of about 18,000 hectares of mangroves across the region, supported by partners. Dr Bosire said communities are involved in stewardship of about 115,000 hectares of mangroves and about 100,000 hectares of seagrass ecosystems, while a regional seagrass strategy has also been finalised for consideration for adoption.

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In strengthening community participation in marine conservation, he said partners have mapped more than 300 locally managed marine areas across the region, providing information on how communities are participating in the management of marine resources.

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The programme has also supported efforts to strengthen blue economy development, with the Secretariat working with partners to support Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique in developing blue economy value chains to help implement their national blue economy policies and strategies.

Dr Bosire said the Secretariat has maintained regular oversight of implementation during the intersessional period, with Bureau meetings held quarterly and three focal points meetings convened to review progress.

The 2025-2028 Programme of Work is part of the Convention's longer-term integrated programme running from 2025 to 2035 and covers five broad areas, including integrated ocean governance, area-based management, environmental quality, biodiversity conservation, and regional coordination, collaboration and knowledge management.