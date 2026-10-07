West Africa: Ecowas Court Gets Four New Judges

President Bassirou Faye of Senegal urged the new judges to be guided by their oath of office when making decisions throughout their tenure.

New Judges of the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been sworn into office for a four-year, non-renewable tenure by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal at a ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria on 6 October 2026.

The newly appointed judges took their oath of office in accordance with the applicable legal and institutional texts of the Court, solemnly committing themselves to discharge their responsibilities with independence, impartiality and integrity.

In his speech, H.E. President Bassirou Faye urged the new judges to be guided by their oath of office when making decisions throughout their tenure, adding that the reputation of the Court depends on the quality of its decisions and the trust it inspires. President Faye encouraged the new judges to contribute to consolidating the achievements and modernising the Court in line with the realities of the time, and ensure community justice is more effective, accessible and people-centric.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President highlighted the importance of the mandate of the Court at a critical period when the region faces unprecedented political, economic, security and environmental challenges that call for collective action and engagement with the rule of law. He emphasised the central role of the Court and its responsibility to enforce the treaties and other legal instruments of the Community as well as to protect rights.

He urged the new judges of the Court to uphold the highest standards of judicial independence and impartiality and to contribute to strengthening public confidence in the regional judicial system. He also acknowledged the contributions of the out-going judges to the development of the jurisprudence and advancement of access to justice and human rights protection across the region.

Hon Justice Mouhamadou Mansour Mbaye, Chairman of the ECOWAS Judicial Council and first President of the Supreme Court of Senegal, congratulated the new judges. He said that the ceremony conferred on each of them a significant responsibility of serving the law with independence, impartiality, integrity and courage.

"The independence of the judge is not a privilege for the judge but a fundamental guarantee owed to the litigant. In this regard, your independence must be constant, your impartiality beyond question, and your integrity beyond reproach," he added.

He described the ceremony as symbolic as it represents a moment of tribute and renewed confidence in the men and women selected after a rigorous process to embody and guide the future of the ECOWAS Community justice system. He recognised the important role of the Court in progressively building a genuine West African legal system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria West Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an earlier welcome address, H.E. General Birame Diop, President of the ECOWAS Commission paid tribute to the outgoing judges for their service to the Court and the Community. He stressed the significance of the oath of office and the need for the new judges to live up to their noble responsibilities.

"Beyond the formalities, it is a solemn commitment to perform one's duties with integrity impartiality and conscientiousness. This commitment is made not only to the Chair of Authority of States and government, but also to every citizen of the Community," he said.

President Diop expressed the Commission's commitment to support the Court in achieving its mandate while calling for deeper cooperation among institutions of the Community including Member States and the national courts. He urged the new judges to conform to their oath of office and set aside personal interest to serve the Community and the people.

The new judges - Hon Justice Désiré Henri AIHOU (Bénin); Hon Justice Awa BAH (The Gambia); Hon Justice Charlyne M. BRUMSKINE (Liberia); Hon Justice Henrietta Uzoamaka DIDIGU (Nigeria); and Hon Justice Yaouza OURO-SAMA (Togo) - replace the five outgoing judges who have completed their tenure at the Court.

The ceremony was attended by high authorities of ECOWAS Member States and institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, judicial authorities, legal practitioners, members of the press and other distinguished guests and staff of ECOWAS institutions.