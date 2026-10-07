Sudan: Concerns As Sudan's Imported Bean Ban Bumps Basic's Bracket

Amsterdam / Sudan — Sudan's ban on imported beans has sent prices sharply higher, raising concerns over the affordability of a staple food (ful or sometimes ful medames) for millions of Sudanese. A decision by Sudan's Ministry of Agriculture to ban imports of Egyptian beans has sent prices soaring, with a sack now selling for between SDG1 million and SDG1.1 million. A sack of locally produced Salim beans has risen to SDG1.5 million, while imported Ethiopian beans are selling for SDG1.42 million.

Residents tell Radio Dabanga that the price of a serving of ful has reached SDG7,000-8,000 in some areas, warning that it could rise to SDG30,000 following the import ban.

Economic expert Dr Haitham Fathi tells Radio Dabanga that Sudan produces up to 185,000 tonnes of beans a year, according to international organisations including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This makes Sudan the largest producer in the Arab world, ahead of countries including Egypt and Tunisia.

Bean cultivation is concentrated mainly in River Nile and Northern states. The crop is grown during the winter season and is currently within its six-month growing period, with harvesting due in April. Fathi says the beans currently circulating in the market come from stocks harvested in April last year.

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Impact of the import ban

Fathi says the import ban has been renewed for six months, with the Ministry of Agriculture issuing no exemption or no-objection letters.

He says import restrictions should form part of a broader policy to reduce dependence on imports while sustaining domestic production, protecting food security, and easing economic pressures.

The impact of the decision was immediate, he says, with the price of a sack of beans rising from SDG300,000 to SDG1.4 million, and expected to rise further.

Fathi says imported beans are often considerably cheaper because of Sudan's high agricultural production costs. He argues that supporting local producers should not mean eliminating competition, but giving domestic farmers a fair opportunity.

He proposes reducing production costs, securing farming inputs, improving storage, and developing marketing and exports. He also calls for a price-warning mechanism allowing import restrictions to be reviewed when commodity prices exceed specified levels.

A staple food

Economic analyst Ahmed bin Omar says the timing and implementation of the ban are particularly problematic because beans are a staple food and a cheap source of protein for millions of Sudanese.

He says protecting domestic production should begin at farm level by securing financing, seeds, irrigation, fuel, storage, and marketing, while setting a remunerative price to encourage farmers to increase production and productivity.

Imports could then be reduced gradually according to domestic production and the actual market shortfall.

The ban could reduce supply while demand remains steady, pushing up the price per kilogram and the cost of a plate of ful. The scale of the increase will depend on available stocks, domestic production, and the continuity of supply, he says.

This could also put pressure on alternatives such as lentils and adasiyya, pushing their prices higher as well.

Egyptian clarification

Meanwhile, Abbas, director of the technical office of Egypt's Agricultural Quarantine Department, says Sudan's decision to halt bean imports from Egypt is part of regulatory measures linked to the agricultural season and domestic production.

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Speaking to Egypt's Al Shorouk, Abbas says the decision applies to bean imports from all countries, not Egypt alone.

He says the measure is intended to regulate the market and protect domestic production, and is not linked to any technical or quarantine issue involving Egyptian beans or the quality of Egyptian exports.

He adds that the decision is unlikely to have a significant impact on Egypt's overall bean exports.

*Ful (فول) is Arabic for fava beans, and in Sudan also refers to the cooked bean dish that is a staple of the local diet. Also known as ful medames, it is prepared by slowly cooking dried fava beans until soft and then seasoning them. In Sudan, it is commonly served with sesame oil (sīrīj).