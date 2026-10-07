Zimbabwe: Wadyejena Unveils Campus Renewal Challenge Ahead of Zanu-PF Conference

7 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)

The ruling Zanu PF party has established the President Emmerson Mnangagwa Campus Renewal challenge meant to benefit innovative university students through scholarships, ahead of the 23rd National People's conference to be held in Chinhoyi next week.

The project to be commissioned by Mnangagwa during the 23rd National People's conference is being implemented by flamboyant businessman and Gokwe-North District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Speaking in Chinhoyi this Tuesday on the occasion of the establishment of scholarship, CUT Vice Chancellor, Irvine Mpofu said the scholarship competitions are an inspiration to the students.

"The scholarships that have been launched are an inspiration to our students, the involvement of students in a competition is inspiring, our students are going to benefit a lot," Mpofu said.

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"We thank Honourable Wadyajena, and obvious the Chancellor (Mnangagwa) who assigned him form this noble project."

The first three winners will walk away each with an all inclusive scholarship for remainder of their studies until completion, US$1000 , a laptop and an Iphone 18.

The first three runner ups will walk away with a full tuition for the remainder of their study, US$750 and a laptop while the second runner ups get a tuition for one academic year ,US$500 and a laptop.

The three third runner ups will get a full tuition for one academic semester,US$200 and a laptop while three Fourth runner ups gets US$100 and a laptop.

"The CREST competition is essentially, a campus beautification enhancement competition, we are inviting students all faculties to come up with innovative ideas to beautify the campus," said CREST awards lead communicator, Chiedza Danha.

Besides the students competition, ZANU PF is delivering a secure campus safety and Security Headquarters.

This includes a three-bedroom caretaker's residence, a modern students ablution block with showers and facilities for those living with disabilities at Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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