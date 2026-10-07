South Africa: Gauteng Launches New Digital Platform to Process Transport Operating Licences

The newly launched digital platform to process transport operating licences will reduce unnecessary administrative delays and make services more accessible to operators, says Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

The Gauteng Public Transport Regulatory Information System (GPTRIS) is a digitally enhanced system aimed at improving access and regulatory compliance, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving transparency and governance.

It also addresses longstanding challenges in the operating licence value chain, including delays associated with information technology infrastructure and administrative processes.

"Our objective is to build a licensing system that is faster, more transparent and responsive, while ensuring that every application continues to be assessed against the applicable legislative and regulatory requirements," the MEC said on Tuesday.

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She said the GPTRIS aims to ensure regulatory compliance by standardising compliance checks and supporting adherence to legislative prescripts, including the 60-day turnaround time for submitted operating licence applications and the processing of over-the-counter applications.

Fully implemented, the GPTRIS will provide a self-service functionality, enabling applicants to submit applications and track progress from any location. This functionality will greatly help eliminate long queues.

"It will further provide an integrated payment facility for secure and immediate digital payment options, improve process automation and streamline workflows to reduce processing times and the administrative burden associated with paper-based processes.

"Transparency and governance will be strengthened through real-time application tracking and improved management of licensing information. Purification of records, including route information, will contribute towards improved data accuracy and transparency," the Department of Roads and Transport said.

For the e-hailing sector, the launch represents an important step forward in strengthening the interface between operators and the provincial regulatory system, whilst enhancing compliance and regulatory oversight.

This follows the official recognition of e-hailing services as legal public transport under the National Land Transport Amendment (NLTA) Act and Regulations in 2025.

The launch is part of the department's broader digital transformation agenda to leverage technology to address administrative inefficiencies, improve client experience and strengthen the management of operating licence applications.

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The department said it is also a testament to its commitment to building a modern, efficient, transparent and accessible public transport regulatory environment.