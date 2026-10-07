Africa: How Africa Can Capture More Value From Its Cotton

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As World Cotton Day approaches on 7 October, Africa has an opportunity to consider how its cotton industry can contribute more to agricultural development, employment and economic growth. The opportunity extends far beyond producing and exporting raw cotton.

Africa's cotton industry has significant potential to support agricultural development, employment and economic growth. Yet the opportunity extends far beyond producing and exporting raw cotton.

Building a stronger, more resilient sector requires attention to the entire value chain – from farmers and ginneries through to spinning, textile manufacturing, clothing and, ultimately, consumers.

South Africa's experience offers practical lessons in supporting farmers, promoting sustainable production, protecting fibre quality and strengthening links between growers and downstream users.

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A strong cotton value chain starts with farmers who can produce consistently, sustainably and profitably. Farmer development must therefore go beyond access to seed and markets. Training, mentorship, technical support and knowledge-sharing can strengthen both production and business management.

South African cotton farmer Frans Malela illustrates what can be achieved when these opportunities are combined with determination and a willingness to learn. Malela began farming in 1984 on four hectares while working full-time in Johannesburg. He later moved into commercial cotton production, expanding his operation to more than 200 hectares.

His practices include crop rotation, soil management, integrated pest management, good harvesting practices and field hygiene. His yields increased from approximately 800 kg of seed cotton per hectare to 1.2 tonnes, reaching an exceptional three tonnes per hectare in 2021/22.

Malela also shares his experience through farmers' days, demonstrations and research trials, while his operation provides seasonal employment for approximately 40 people. His story shows how farmer development can improve productivity and fibre quality while spreading knowledge and creating employment within farming communities.

Sustainability and fibre quality go hand in hand

Sustainability is increasingly important throughout global agricultural and textile supply chains. Good agricultural practices are also fundamental to producing consistent, high-quality fibre.

Cotton fibre characteristics such as length, strength and micronaire – a measure reflecting fineness and maturity – directly influence spinning performance and fabric quality. Production, harvesting, storage and ginning practices therefore affect the value of cotton lint.

Cotton SA's South African Cotton Standard (ZACS) provides a practical framework for responsible production, bringing together farm management, environmental stewardship, people and economic viability.

Good agricultural practices support fibre quality from the beginning of the crop cycle. Appropriate land preparation and timely planting encourage uniform development. Locally adapted cultivars, effective weed and pest management, and appropriate nutrient and crop protection programmes support mature, strong fibre.

Quality protection continues during and after harvesting. Clean picking, appropriate storage and careful transport help prevent contamination and moisture damage. Clean ginneries and well-maintained equipment further minimise contamination and mechanical damage.

Sustainability, quality and profitability should therefore be pursued together. Good practices can protect natural resources, improve fibre quality and strengthen the commercial value of the crop.

Making sustainability measurable

ZACS shows how sustainability principles can be translated into a structured, measurable process.

The standard rests on four pillars – Management, Environment, People and Socio-economic – covering continuous improvement, water stewardship, soil health, responsible crop protection, labour practices, worker protection, economic viability and resilience.

Participants complete a self-assessment, followed by an internal review and a farm or ginnery visit. External verification takes place before certification, providing a mechanism to monitor performance and encourage improvement.

The programme is being tested under South African cotton production conditions through a three-year pilot. Malela has joined as a leader farmer, contributing to discussions and sharing his crop rotation system with other smallholder farmers.

For Africa, ZACS offers an example of how locally relevant standards can turn sustainability objectives into practical action at farm level.

Connecting farmers to the textile industry

Another major opportunity lies in strengthening links between cotton production and downstream textile manufacturing.

Producing more cotton does not automatically mean retaining more economic value within a country or the continent. When cotton is exported as lint and processed elsewhere, much of the value generated through spinning, textile production, garment manufacturing and retail is captured outside the producing country.

South Africa has experienced this challenge, highlighting the need to develop capacity beyond the farm gate. Initiatives such as the South Africa Cotton Mark show how locally produced cotton can be connected more visibly to manufacturers, retailers and consumers, supporting efforts to retain more value locally.

The processing gap is particularly pronounced in West and Central Africa. The World Trade Organization reported in March 2026 that around 98% of cotton from the region is exported as raw fibre, highlighting the opportunity to expand regional processing and manufacturing.

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Retaining more value within Africa

Capturing this opportunity requires investment in spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, finishing and garment manufacturing, alongside the infrastructure, skills, finance and markets needed to make these industries competitive.

Regional cooperation could allow countries to develop complementary strengths, rather than each establishing every stage of the value chain independently.

Value addition must also benefit farmers. Stronger relationships between growers and downstream users, quality-based incentives, sustainability premiums, traceability and longer-term supply arrangements can help ensure that benefits reach producers.

There is no single solution to strengthening Africa's cotton sector. Farmer development, sustainability, fibre quality, processing capacity, manufacturing and market access are interconnected.

South Africa's experience shows the value of bringing these elements together: supporting farmers, applying practical sustainability standards and connecting local cotton with manufacturers and consumers.

The journey from farm to fashion is an opportunity to strengthen African agriculture, create employment, develop skills and ensure that a greater share of the value generated by Africa's cotton remains within the continent.

Erica Vogel is Senior Quality Control Officer at Cotton SA.