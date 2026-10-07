Somalia Urges European Investors to Explore Country's Strategic Resources

Mogadishu — Somalia is ready to attract international investment in its natural resources and key economic sectors, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said as he closed a two-day business forum with the European Union in Mogadishu.

The EU-Somalia Business Forum 2026 brought together development partners, financial institutions and private-sector representatives from Somalia and European countries to discuss investment opportunities and ways to expand economic cooperation.

Barre said Somalia's geographic position, natural resources and improving security environment offered opportunities for investors seeking to enter the country's emerging economy.

"Somalia is ready to say to anyone who wants to benefit from this country and partner with us: welcome with open arms," Barre said. He added that investors should be prepared to support Somalia's security and national unity.

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The prime minister said his government had made progress in strengthening security and reforming state institutions, while shifting its focus toward economic development and expanding infrastructure.

He said the government had introduced laws and regulations intended to establish a secure and reliable economic environment capable of supporting greater investment and helping Somali communities achieve greater economic self-reliance.

Barre highlighted Somalia's extensive coastline, mineral resources, livestock sector and large areas of agricultural land as areas with significant investment potential.

He said the government was seeking to create conditions for different forms of investment while encouraging stronger partnerships between Somali businesses and European companies.

The forum provided an opportunity for government officials, investors and financial institutions to discuss Somalia's economic prospects and potential areas for cooperation between the country and the European Union.

The government has increasingly sought to attract private investment as Somalia works to strengthen its economy, develop infrastructure and reduce its reliance on international assistance.