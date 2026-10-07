Nigeria: 2027 - Ebonyi PDP Governorship Candidate Vows Never to Step Down for Gov Nwifuru

The Minister of Works, David Umahi recently declared that he would ask the PDP candidate, Ifeanyi Odii to step down for the APC candidate, Governor Nwifuru, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii would never step down for Governor Francis Nwifuru in the 2027 general elections, a spokesperson for Mr Odii, Emma Igwe said on Monday.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi recently declared that he would ask his "cousin" Mr Odii to step down for Mr Nwifuru ahead of the general elections.

The minister had promised to convince Mr Odii that it was not the turn of the state's southern senatorial district to be governor as he (Umahi) just vacated the position in 2023.

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Messrs Umahi and Nwifuru are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Igwe, however, while representing Mr Odii at the Ebonyi 2027 elections democratic dialogue in Abakaliki, noted that the PDP governorship candidate would never step down for anyone.

The spokesperson said he had Mr Odii's authority to declare that it was ridiculous to reduce the Ebonyi governorship position to a family affair.

"I do not believe Umahi said so, but if he did, it must be under a state of happiness or joke.

"When the minister contested for the Ebonyi gubernatorial seat, he stood firm and fought the prevailing establishments that stood in his way to become governor.

"He did not become governor because he was from the southern senatorial district but because he was resilient," he said.

Mr Igwe maintained that any family issue between Messrs Umahi and Odii should be treated as such and not in the political sphere.

"Odii has his own political choice, supporters among others and such should not be mixed with any family affair.

"PDP supporters and the generality of Ebonyi populace should be assured that the man who is coming to rescue the state must contest the election," he said.

He noted that his the PDP candidate understood that zoning promote inclusiveness, but it should however be discarded when there was need for a rescue mission.

"Odii will serve one term with the main aim of rescuing the state from its present unpleasant situation and then hand over.

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The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dialogue was organised by the Centre for Media and Dialogue Initiative in collaboration with the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ebonyi.