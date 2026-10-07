Algeria/Liberia: Four Liberian Referees Appointed for Rangers, MC Alger CAF Champions League Clash

MONROVIA — Four Liberian match officials have received a major continental assignment after the Confederation of African Football appointed them to officiate the CAF Champions League preliminary-round tie between Nigeria's Rangers International FC and Algerian champions MC Alger.

Experienced Liberian referee Washington Dolo will serve as the center referee for the first-leg encounter, with fellow Liberians Joel Doe and Thomas Konneh appointed as assistant referees. Emmanuel Mensah will serve as the fourth official.

The first leg is scheduled for Oct. 17 at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, Nigeria, with the return leg set for Oct. 24 in Algeria.

Dolo is one of Liberia's FIFA-listed international referees and received his FIFA badge in 2024. He has continued to earn CAF appointments, including serving as center referee for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Sudan and Ethiopia in September.

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The assignment adds to Dolo's growing experience in high-level African football and gives him another opportunity to demonstrate his officiating ability in one of the continent's premier club competitions.

Joel Doe and Thomas Konneh will assist Dolo on the touchlines, supporting key decisions on offside, fouls and other match incidents. Mensah, meanwhile, will oversee duties as the fourth official, including technical-area management, substitutions and other match-day responsibilities.

The match brings together two clubs with strong domestic traditions.

Rangers International, popularly known as the Flying Antelopes, are nine-time Nigerian champions and have never been relegated from the country's top flight. The Enugu-based club secured its ninth league title in 2026 and qualified for the CAF Champions League.

Rangers advanced to the current stage after eliminating Benin's AS Sobemap on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the previous qualifying round.

MC Alger, meanwhile, are among Algeria's most successful clubs and enter the tie as one of the continent's established sides. The Algerian club will host the second leg after Rangers open the tie at home.

The selection also highlights the growing recognition of Liberian match officials and the country's continued efforts to develop referees capable of operating at the highest level of African football.

With Dolo leading the officiating team, Liberia will look to make its mark through a professional, authoritative performance when Rangers and MC Alger meet in Enugu.