Liberia: Architects Urge Safer Homes, Less Displacement

The Liberian Institute of Architects (LIA) has called for improvements to informal settlements that minimize forced displacement, alongside stronger enforcement of building standards to protect residents from unsafe construction and other housing risks.

In a statement issued Monday, October 5, the institute urged the government, developers and development partners to involve communities in decisions affecting their homes and neighborhoods, while making safe, adequate and affordable housing a national priority.

The appeal, issued to mark World Architecture Day, places attention on challenges that extend well beyond the annual observance: rapid urbanization, flooding, insecure land tenure, limited infrastructure and unequal access to essential services.

For the institute, improving housing requires both safer buildings and a planning process that gives the people affected a meaningful voice.

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The statement, signed by LIA President Adolphus G. McCritty, called for the "inclusive and participatory upgrading of informal settlements while minimizing forced displacement."

It also urged stronger compliance with planning, building and professional standards, and recognition of the role qualified and licensed architects play in protecting the public interest.

Taken together, those recommendations call for settlement improvements that address unsafe living conditions while considering what happens to residents whose homes and livelihoods may be affected by development decisions.

The institute said Liberia's housing challenges require coordinated national action, with dignity, public safety and environmental responsibility at the center of planning and development.

"Architecture is more than the design of buildings," the statement said. "It is an essential instrument for protecting public safety, strengthening communities, responding to climate change and improving the quality of life."

That responsibility, the institute added, extends beyond preparing building designs. Architects must also contribute through research, public policy, professional advocacy and engagement with communities affected by development.

The LIA called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, universities, civil society, private developers, professional bodies, communities and international partners. Such cooperation, it said, should advance affordable housing and climate-resilient infrastructure while strengthening construction standards.

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The institute also urged greater participation by women, young people, persons with disabilities and marginalized communities in decisions affecting their homes and neighborhoods.

Its recommendations include the responsible use of local materials, appropriate technologies and sustainable construction methods, linking the need for more housing with the need to build safely and account for environmental conditions.

The statement was issued under the theme, "Housing Is a Human Right. Build It." World Architecture Day is observed on the first Monday of October, alongside the United Nations' World Habitat Day.

The LIA said the observance supports Sustainable Development Goal 11, which seeks to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Achieving that goal in Liberia, it noted, will require sustained institutional cooperation, effective policies and investments suited to both urban and rural communities.

The institute emphasized that no single profession or institution can resolve the country's housing needs. Its appeal places responsibility across the public and private sectors, while calling for communities to help shape the solutions.

"The right to adequate housing cannot be achieved by one institution or profession alone," the statement said. "It requires a shared commitment to create places where people can live in safety, dignity and hope."