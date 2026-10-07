South Africa: Media Statement - Liquidity Challenges Facing the Road Accident Fund Concern the Portfolio Committee On Transport

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has raised concerns about the liquidity challenges facing the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Committee Chairperson Mr Donald Selamolela said the committee had noted the assurance that the department was exploring funding models for the RAF, with sustainability as a priority.

"We appreciate the progress, and we strongly believe that the appointment of a new permanent CEO will assist the RAF. We hope the entity will transition and become financially stable."

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On Tuesday, Minister Creecy led a departmental delegation comprising entities such as SANRAL, the RAF and ACSA to brief the committee on the annual audit and annual performance plans in preparation for Parliament's budget review process currently under way. The RAF indicated that it paid out R25 billion monthly while receiving only R4 billion into its coffers. The committee heard that the RAF would not recover from this financial situation and that, consequently, claims took a long time to be paid.

Minister Creecy said the RAF wanted to reduce its dependence on the fuel levy, especially given the rise of electric vehicles. She added that the focus was on a no-fault system that would not require determining who was responsible, an approach that currently results in costly litigation.

Mr Selamolela said the irregular expenditure was concerning and that the committee was determined to travel the road with the RAF.

"We are going to support the entity and walk this journey together, especially as it addresses the challenges it faces. Importantly, we note that the RAF Board has decided to revert to the government-wide accepted GRAP 19 accounting standard and that the entity has withdrawn from the costly litigation against the Auditor-General's office."

The committee was informed that several interventions were under way at the RAF and that the entity expected to see results in the outer years.