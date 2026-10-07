Sudan: Foreign Minister - State Efforts Focus On Recovery and Citizens' Repatriation

Khartoum, (SUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem affirmed that the victories achieved by the Armed Forces on the ground call for taking the initiative to support the recovery phase and create the conditions for the return that the people of Sudan deserve. He said state efforts are focused on creating the appropriate conditions for citizens to return to a stable and dignified life.

In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to be published later, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem noted that the militia had destroyed everything, leaving nothing untouched by extensive devastation, which requires major efforts in this regard. He pointed to the broad response and cooperation from brothers and friends.

On the humanitarian front, the minister highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to open border crossings and cooperate with the United Nations, at a time when much of the funding and support previously provided by donors to these organizations had been cut off.

In this context, the minister pointed to the repercussions of the wars in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, which pose additional challenges to economic efforts. He stressed the need to pool efforts to enable Sudanese citizens, whether returning from abroad or internally displaced, to restore their lives in a more stable and prosperous manner.

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The Foreign Minister affirmed that citizens are the primary focus of the work of the state and all its institutions. "The army protects them, and all institutions, in one way or another, work to provide them with the dignified life they deserve and enable them to regain everything that this aggressor militia has taken from them," he said.

The minister stressed that Sudan also seeks to play an active role in supporting stability in the region. He added that Sudan is a country that does not attack anyone and does not accept being attacked by others, and that the principles of good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence are fundamental to its foreign policy.