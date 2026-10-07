Africa: Foreign Minister - AU Commission Chairperson Expected to Visit Sudan to Discuss Membership

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem announced arrangements for an expected visit by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) to Sudan to discuss Sudan's membership in the African Union, affirming that joint meetings will be held in this regard.

In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to be published later, Salem said that President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan met two days ago with the current Chairperson of the African Union, President of Burundi, and raised with him the issue of Sudan's membership, stressing the need to rectify the situation and restore Sudan's full membership.

He said that the ball is now in the AU's court to rectify its position on what is happening in Sudan, noting that the Union had reopened its office in Sudan, with Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche serving as its representative, describing the move as a positive step toward strengthening communication mechanisms.

The minister added that the biggest loser from the current situation is the African Union itself, because a pivotal country such as Sudan should be part of the Union's activities, pointing to Sudan's past and ongoing contributions.

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He said that if the African Union wants to restore its standing and implement the principle of "African solutions to African problems," the repercussions of the war in Sudan on neighboring countries could provide an opportunity for it to do so.

"In New York, we spoke with a number of Europeans, and they recognize the importance of Sudan's role in helping resolve African issues," Salem said. He added that he met with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and asked him about the African fact-finding committee on what is happening in Sudan, so that a memorandum could be submitted from within the AU Secretariat to rectify this situation affecting a founding member of the African Union and the Organization of African Unity.

The Foreign Minister explained that the African Union had acted hastily, through its Peace and Security Council, in issuing a decision to suspend Sudan's participation in some of the Union's activities, while Sudan's membership remains in place. He criticized the protocol and charter of the Peace and Security Council, saying they contain numerous shortcomings. He said it was unreasonable for a people to rise up, as happened in Sudan, and for its armed forces to respond, only for the Union to then issue a decision suspending the country's participation and deeming everything taking place unacceptable.

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He said that at an African Peace and Security Council meeting in February this year, he presented a letter and asked the Council to rectify its decision to suspend Sudan's membership. He explained that the decision was flawed because President Al-Burhan's action was intended to correct an untenable situation, after which then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok himself resigned following a period after the corrective measures. He said Hamdok's resignation was a fully constitutional act, leaving the suspension decision without a legal basis.

Salem also addressed Sudan's status within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), affirming that Sudan now enjoys full membership in IGAD. He noted that Sudan had initiated the idea of establishing IGAD in the 1980s and is currently engaged with the organization. He commended the role of Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh in advancing the organization so that it can fulfill its objectives, and pointed to the visit of the IGAD Executive Secretary to Khartoum and the reopening of the IGAD office there.