South Africa: The Big Question - Will the ANC Make Good On Its Prosperity Promise?

With the local elections nearing, the party partly in power should take a bold step by issuing a tough basic income grant policy for better equality.

As South Africa prepares for the local government elections in November, political parties continue to make promises to win votes. As an economic justice advocate, I am watching the ANC in particular, which has maintained a reputation for breaking its promises - such as creating sustainable jobs or increasing social grants to match the high cost of living. The Government of National Unity is right now battling to finalise the basic income grant (BIG) policy, and if the ANC wants to demonstrate its commitment to keeping promises, implementing a progressive policy this year would be a start.

In my years working as an economic justice advocate, one thing has always been clear: without adequate financial support or an income stream for households, it is impossible to lead healthy, dignified lives. The social relief of distress (SRD) grant has allowed people to access a level of dignity - putting food on the table, searching for and applying for jobs, and stretching the money to start businesses to sustain themselves.

The ANC has consistently amplified and strengthened its commitment to making the BIG a reality. This would provide a basic income for all unemployed people aged 18 to 59.

In his 2026...