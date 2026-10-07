South Africa: R30 a Litre - the Fuel Shock South Africans Cannot Afford

Hitting R30 a litre at the pumps will ripple through every supply chain. Without targeted policy relief, an extraordinary global shock will become a domestic crisis.

South Africa's breach of the R30-a-litre petrol mark is more than another painful adjustment at the pumps. It is an affordability shock that will erode household incomes, squeeze businesses and weaken an already fragile recovery.

From 7 October, the price of inland 95-octane petrol will rise by R3.33 to R30.25 a litre, while the cost of 93-octane petrol will increase by R3.12 to R29.88. Filling a 50-litre tank with 95-octane petrol will cost about R166.50 more. But the burden will not stop with motorists: it will travel through every road-dependent supply chain and reappear in taxi fares, grocery bills, school transport, delivery charges and the cost of keeping a small business open.

The timing could scarcely be worse. The South African Reserve Bank's September rate increase lifted the policy rate to 7.25% and prime to 10.75%, making mortgages, vehicle finance and other credit more expensive. Households must now absorb a fuel shock with less disposable income, forcing many to cut spending on food, electricity, education and healthcare.

Lower-income families will be hit hardest because transport and food consume a larger share of their earnings. The R3.58-a-litre increase in illuminating paraffin will deepen the pressure on some of the...