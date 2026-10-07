South Africa: Tourism Players Seek More Flights As Kenya-South Africa Travel Grows

Nairobi — Improved air connectivity between Kenya and South Africa is driving stronger tourism flows between the two markets, with industry players calling for more capacity as demand for intra-African travel grows.

Speaking during the ongoing 16th Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) in Nairobi, Escape to the Cape Director Shaheed Ebrahim said direct flights between Kenya and South Africa were opening up the market, with Nairobi also serving as a gateway for travelers from other parts of Africa.

Ebrahim said South Africa was recording strong demand from African travelers, with a significant share of inbound arrivals originating from the continent and East Africa emerging as an important source market.

"It seems to be, especially out of the East Africa market with the advent of Kenya Airways coming directly into South Africa, into Johannesburg and into Cape Town."

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Kenya Airways operates direct services to Johannesburg and Cape Town, while Airlink also connects the two markets. Ebrahim said existing capacity was currently adequate but could come under pressure as demand grows.

He said his Kenya Airways flight to South Africa was full, suggesting the airline could eventually consider increasing frequencies between the two destinations.

The connectivity also benefits travelers from other markets who use Nairobi as a transit point before connecting to South Africa, potentially increasing passenger flows through Kenya.

However, rising travel costs remain a challenge for the tourism industry, with higher airfares, jet fuel prices and accommodation costs putting pressure on travelers' budgets.

"The cost of travel has become expensive, especially the airlines and the jet fuel."

Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemoi said expanding air access would be critical to managing travel costs by increasing competition and capacity.

Speaking at the same expo, Chepkemoi said Kenya also needed to work with other East African destinations to create regional tourism circuits that would encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more.

She said tourists visiting Kenya could combine wildlife, coastal and cultural experiences with attractions in neighboring countries such as Rwanda.

"Once you come, you need to be able to experience everything."

Chepkemoi said the approach would help East Africa increase its share of the global tourism market while giving travelers a broader product offering.

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The 16th MKTE has brought together tourism stakeholders, buyers, airlines and destination management companies, with KTB expecting about 10,000 delegates and 450 exhibitors.

Chepkemoi said more than 8,000 meetings had been booked through the expo's digital platform, highlighting the focus on business deals and market linkages.

She identified air access as one of the biggest constraints to tourism growth, alongside the need to improve visitor experiences and address perceptions about Kenya's safety.

She added that efforts within the East African Community to address aviation costs, including landing charges, could help make regional travel more affordable.