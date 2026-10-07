Liberia: Arcelormittal Assured By Fenceline Communities

Fenceline communities surrounding ArcelorMittal Liberia's mining and railway operations in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and constructive relationship with the company, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation and mutual responsibility as important foundations for sustainable community development.

The commitment was expressed on 10 September 2026 during a community engagement meeting held in Makinto Town, where 28 stakeholders, including local chiefs and youth representatives from nine fenceline communities, met with representatives of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) to discuss community concerns, security and opportunities for stronger cooperation.

The meeting provided an opportunity for community leaders to openly discuss issues affecting their communities while also recognizing the role of residents in supporting a safe and stable operating environment for the company.

Speaking on behalf of the local chiefs, Makinto Town Chief Patrick Beglar said communities located around AML's mining and rail operations should work collaboratively with the company because both sides have an interest in maintaining a stable environment that supports development.

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Chief Beglar stressed the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with AML, particularly when communities seek assistance beyond the company's statutory obligations.

He said constructive engagement gives communities a better opportunity to present their concerns, seek clarification and make appeals for support without creating unnecessary tension between residents and the company.

The chief also highlighted the role communities play in protecting AML's infrastructure and assets.

According to him, residents have on several occasions assisted in identifying and apprehending individuals suspected of stealing company property or engaging in other illegal activities around the communities and railway corridor.

However, he expressed concern that some individuals apprehended for alleged offenses eventually return to the communities without facing what community leaders consider appropriate legal consequences.

Chief Beglar called for stronger coordination between AML Security, contracted security providers and community leaders to address such incidents.

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He emphasized that communities should continue to cooperate with security personnel while also ensuring that alleged offenders are handled through the appropriate legal and judicial processes.

He said stronger cooperation and accountability would help discourage