Mozambique: Interior Minister Calls for Responsible Management Across PRM Branches

Maputo — The Interior Minister Paulo Chachine calls for responsible administrative management across the various branches of the Mozambican Police (PRM).

The minister was speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo, at a ceremony in which he swore into office Renato Matusse as National Commander of fire brigade (SENSAP) and Inácio Dina as Director of Logistics and Finance of the Police General Command.

Chachine challenged the newly appointed officials to enhance operational response capabilities and streamline administrative management.

Matusse was also encouraged to seek solutions at a moment when the country is marked by challenges in responding to structural fires at public and private facilities, natural disasters, and other emergencies. Dina, for his part, was challenged to ensure transparent financial management.