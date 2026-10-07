Africa: WHO Chief Urges Parliamentarians to Cut Aid Dependency, Strengthen Pandemic Preparedness

7 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged parliamentarians to use their legislative and budgetary powers to strengthen health systems, reduce dependence on foreign aid and prepare for future pandemics.

Speaking to parliamentarians from around the world at the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Tedros said governments must make universal health coverage a reality while investing in stronger domestic health systems.

"At a time when multilateralism is under strain, health reminds us why international cooperation remains indispensable," Tedros said.

He called on lawmakers to use their legislative power to advance universal health coverage and their budgetary power to build health sovereignty and reduce aid dependency.

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Tedros also urged parliamentarians to strengthen oversight of pandemic preparedness and support the completion and implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

He further called for political action to protect the right to health while ensuring artificial intelligence and digital technologies are developed and deployed in ways that serve people.

"Health can, and must, remain a bridge that brings us together," Tedros said, urging lawmakers to continue advocating for health, equity and the people they represent.

The WHO chief delivered the message as multilateral cooperation faces growing pressure and countries confront the need to build more resilient and self-reliant health systems.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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