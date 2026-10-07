Somalia and Azerbaijan Discuss Expanding Education Cooperation

Baku — Somalia and Azerbaijan have discussed ways to strengthen education cooperation, including expanding opportunities for Somali students and supporting those currently studying in Azerbaijan, Somalia's embassy said Wednesday.

Somali Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abdinuur Dahir Fidoow held talks with Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev in Baku on October 7, according to a statement from the Somali embassy.

The meeting focused on expanding educational opportunities for Somali students, strengthening support for those enrolled at Azerbaijani institutions and creating additional opportunities for students to pursue higher education in the country.

The two officials also discussed strengthening cooperation between educational institutions in Somalia and Azerbaijan, with a focus on higher education and the development of long-term academic partnerships.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The discussions come as Somalia seeks to expand international educational partnerships and increase opportunities for its students to study abroad, particularly in higher education and specialised academic fields.

Fidoow thanked Amrullayev and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education for their reception and for the support provided to Somali students studying in the country.

He highlighted the importance of education in strengthening the growing relationship between Somalia and Azerbaijan and said the Somali embassy was placing particular emphasis on expanding educational opportunities available to Somali students.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of developing sustainable cooperation in education and higher learning, according to the statement.

Somalia and Azerbaijan have strengthened bilateral ties in recent years, with cooperation extending across several areas, including education, development and economic relations.

The latest talks are expected to provide a basis for further collaboration between educational institutions in the two countries and potentially broaden opportunities for Somali students seeking higher education in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also underscored the role of academic exchanges and educational partnerships in deepening relations between the two countries, as Somalia continues to pursue international cooperation in support of its education sector.