Uganda: Warfare - General Okiding Calls for Enhanced Intelligence-Led Operations

Kampala — The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Sam Okiding, has called for stronger intelligence-led, coordinated and proactive approaches to military operations beyond conventional warfare.

Lt Gen Okiding made the call during the opening session of the Chiefs of Defence Intelligence and Security meeting held as part of the inaugural African Chiefs of Defence Forces Conference on "Military Operations Other Than War" in Munyonyo, Kampala.

He said the changing security environment increasingly required militaries to operate beyond traditional warfare, making operations other than war a central component of national and regional security strategies.

"Military operations in the world are no longer secondary. They are at the forefront of national and regional security strategies," Lt Gen Okiding said.

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He emphasised the importance of actionable intelligence in the success of both kinetic and non-kinetic operations, particularly in addressing humanitarian crises, terrorism, transnational organised crime, irregular migration and the effects of climate change.

He stressed that building resilience should be an enduring effort rather than a one-time intervention. He urged African countries to adopt deliberate, practical, and systematic approaches to address emerging security threats.

Lt Gen Okiding reminded African militaries to modernise their equipment, review training approaches and adapt their strategies to the changing security environment.

"We must elevate our strategy, redefine our training and modernise our equipment properly. We must fundamentally shift our mindset. This is not a question of capacity; it is a matter of strategy and theory," he said.

He urged participants to place African interests and the welfare of the continent's people at the centre of their decisions, noting that the conference's outcomes would shape how African militaries collectively respond to emerging security challenges.

"We did not gather to learn new concepts, but to redefine our approach to military operations other than war," Lt Gen Okiding said.

He commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and their African counterparts for their commitment to regional partnerships and efforts to bring African militaries together to address common security challenges.

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Lt Gen Okiding further urged implementing agencies to translate the conference resolutions into actionable measures and engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that agreed outcomes deliver practical results at national, regional and continental levels.

The conference brings together African defence chiefs and senior military leaders to examine military operations other than war and strengthen cooperation in responding to emerging security challenges.

The opening session was attended by the UPDF Chief of Joint Staff, Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, General Officers, delegates from African countries, representatives of the African Union, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, and other delegates.