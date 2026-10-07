Africa: World Cotton Day - The Real Value of Africa's Cotton Comes After the Harvest

World Cotton Day should measure more than output. It should ask how much manufacturing, employment and African-owned value the continent creates from every bale it grows.

A cotton boll is light enough to sit in the palm of a hand. The economy wrapped around it is not. Before cotton becomes a shirt, a uniform, a designer collection or a roll of industrial fabric, it can pass through farms, ginneries, spinning mills, weaving plants, dye houses, garment factories, logistics companies, retailers and digital marketplaces. At each stage, value is added. Across much of Africa, too many of those stages still happen elsewhere.

That is the contradiction World Cotton Day should bring into focus. Africa produced about 7.5 per cent of the world’s cotton in 2022, according to the Cotton to Cloth World Cotton Day data pack. Yet estimates compiled in the same document show that most African cotton leaves the continent before it is transformed. The precise share varies by source: UNCTAD places raw-cotton exports at 70 per cent, UNESCO cites an International Cotton Advisory Committee estimate of 81 per cent for sub-Saharan Africa in 2022, while the World Trade Organization estimate is higher still. The methodologies differ, but the industrial message is remarkably consistent: Africa grows cotton more successfully than it converts cotton into prosperity.

The imbalance becomes clearer at the other end of the chain. Drawing on the World Bank’s World Integrated Trade Solutions database, UNESCO reports that Africa exports about $15.5 billion worth of textiles, clothing and footwear each year but imports $23.1 billion, leaving a $7.6 billion deficit. This is not simply a trade statistic. It describes factories that could have been operating, skills that could have been acquired, brands that could have been built and incomes that could have circulated through African economies.

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Raw cotton is valuable. What happens after the harvest is more valuable still. Ginning separates fibre from seed. Spinning turns fibre into yarn. Weaving and knitting create fabric. Dyeing, finishing, cutting, sewing, branding and retailing multiply the commercial possibilities. The African Development Bank estimates that ownership of the cotton value chain can generate a 600 per cent increase in economic value. That figure explains why the central question is not whether Africa should grow more cotton, but whether it can retain more of the value created from the cotton it already grows.

Benin offers an early indication of what the shift can look like. Cotton farming accounts for roughly 12 to 13 per cent of the country’s economy. The emergence of the Glo-Djigbe Industrial Zone has enabled about 30 per cent of Benin’s cotton to be processed locally, with annual output estimated at seven to ten million finished garments. Faki Adje, the zone’s deputy general manager, has said the wider effort to activate the cotton value chain could support 300,000 formal industrial jobs by 2030. These are ambitions, not guarantees, but the direction matters: the cotton field is being linked deliberately to the factory floor.

That link changes the development equation. A farmer’s productivity still matters, but so do electricity tariffs, water, freight costs, machinery finance, technical training, quality standards and the reliability of customs systems. Cotton policy cannot stop at agriculture ministries. It must reach finance ministries, trade authorities, power utilities, universities, logistics operators and the private investors who decide whether a mill is commercially possible.

The opportunity is also social. Cotton provides income to an estimated 3.5 million African farmers, although only about 17 per cent are women. Further down the chain, women make up between 70 and 90 per cent of the continent’s formal garment workforce. That contrast should shape policy. If value addition expands without deliberate attention to ownership, pay, skills and progression, women may remain concentrated in the least secure parts of the chain. If it is designed well, cotton industrialisation can widen women’s access not only to jobs, but to management, enterprise and capital.

The market is no longer hypothetical. Clothing and footwear sales in sub-Saharan Africa were valued at about $31 billion in 2020. Online commerce is widening the route to consumers: the share of active e-commerce shoppers in Africa rose from 13 per cent in 2017 to 28 per cent in 2021, reaching an estimated 334 million users. For African designers and manufacturers, digital distribution can shorten the distance between workshop and wardrobe. But a marketplace cannot compensate for an absent production base. The product still has to be made competitively, consistently and at scale.

Scale is where the African Continental Free Trade Area becomes central. A complete textile ecosystem need not be duplicated in every country. Cotton grown in one market can be ginned or spun in another, woven elsewhere, cut and sewn where specialised capacity exists, and sold across the continent. The advantage lies in connecting capabilities. Yet intra-African trade in textiles and apparel is valued at only $2.7 billion, about 8 per cent of continental imports. The AfCFTA is projected to lift intra-African trade by 11 per cent, but tariffs are only part of the obstacle. Slow borders, incompatible standards, costly transport and fragmented payments can erase the advantage of regional production.

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World Cotton Day should therefore be less a ceremonial tribute to a crop than an annual industrial audit. Is Africa processing a larger share of its fibre? Are mills operating closer to capacity? Are farmers earning more predictable incomes? Are women progressing through the value chain? Are African manufacturers supplying African retailers? Are designers building brands that can compete at home and abroad? Are governments removing the costs that make local production uncompetitive?

Cotton is grown as a primary cash crop in 37 of Africa’s 54 countries. That reach gives the continent a foundation few industries enjoy: raw material, farming knowledge, an existing workforce, creative talent and a large consumer market. What remains uneven is the machinery that joins them together.

The cotton field should not be treated as the end of an export story. It is the beginning of an industrial one. The true measure of success will not be the number of bales Africa sends abroad, but the amount of skill, enterprise, manufacturing and wealth it builds before a single garment reaches the customer.