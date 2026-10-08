Sudan War - Child Among Four Slain By North Kordofan Gunfire, Rights Monitor Says

El Mazroub, North Kordofan — Four civilians, including a child, have been killed by gunfire from a force the Kordofan Observatory says is affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Tayba Oulad Balouh village, west of El Mazroub in North Kordofan. The Observatory condemned the killings in a statement received by Radio Dabanga, describing them as a serious violation of civilians' right to life and security.

According to information received by the Observatory, an RSF force travelling in a Land Cruiser entered the home of Abd El Baqi Suleiman Hassan at about 23:30 on Tuesday. The force demanded the keys to his vehicle and room, apparently seeking to seize money and other property.

When Hassan refused, the force opened fire, killing him. Ahmed El Jaili Balouh was also killed after arriving at the scene after hearing the gunfire.

The Observatory says El Amin Habib Nasir and a child were also killed before the force withdrew from the area.

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Local accounts cited by the Observatory say Ahmed El Jaili Balouh had previously been targeted in attempted robberies, coinciding with the Sudanese army and allied joint forces entering El Mazroub, which the army announced it had taken control of earlier this month following the RSF's withdrawal.

The Observatory says the killing of civilians in their homes, along with raids and attempts to seize property at gunpoint, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law protecting civilians from attack.

It calls for the incident to be documented and investigated to ensure that those involved, as well as those who ordered the operation, are held accountable.

The Observatory also urges all parties to the conflict to respect civilians and their property, refrain from raiding and looting homes, and avoid exposing residents to killing and violence.

It calls for the security of residents of El Mazroub and surrounding villages to be guaranteed and for civilians to be protected amid continuing military and security tensions in the area.