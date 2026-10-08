Rwanda: Smart Cities - Innovation, Smart Management and Knowledge Sharing

Major cities around the world are no longer merely managing themselves, they are shaping reality. They streamline processes, make data-driven decisions, and are moving from reactive to proactive management that identifies challenges in advance and acts before they escalate.

Israeli cities, led by local government, have also undergone a transformation in recent years in the way they operate, make decisions, and provide services to residents. Local authorities are the first point of contact for residents. In both routine times and emergencies, they connect national decisions with the actual delivery of services to residents.

The challenges facing local authorities are significant: rapid demographic growth, rising operational costs, a severe shortage of skilled professionals, and growing public demand for faster, more efficient, and more transparent services. The solution cannot rely solely on increasing budgets.

The path forward lies in innovation, smart management, and the integration of data and advanced technologies. Today, local government is leading the development of smart cities in Israel based on the understanding that a smart city is, first and foremost, a strong and resilient city.

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A "smart city" is not merely a collection of cameras, sensors, or technological systems. It is a comprehensive urban operating system that enables precise, real-time decision-making, connectivity between systems, and far more efficient resource management. In this sense, smart cities are not simply a technological project, but a managerial revolution.

What works in routine times - data-driven management, coordinated systems, and smart processes - is precisely what enables effective functioning during emergencies as well.

In the city of Modiin Maccabim Reut, we established an urban innovation centre that serves both as a pilot and as an applied model for other local authorities. The initiative includes security cameras to enhance personal safety, energy-efficient smart lighting, environmental monitoring sensors, real-time traffic management systems to reduce congestion, and automated irrigation systems that conserve water resources.

All of these systems feed real-time information into a municipal command centre, providing city leadership with picture of the situation. This approach is intended to serve as the foundation for a new national standard in smart urban management, through the development of a shared platform and practical models for local authorities across Israel.

One example of such a platform is the partnership between the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and Salesforce, through which we launched MuniForce, an artificial intelligence-based platform for municipal information management. It gives local authorities the ability to analyse information in real time, anticipate infrastructure failures before they occur, and manage budgets more precisely. Beyond that, it creates a common managerial language among different local authorities, significantly strengthening coordination, particularly in times of emergency.

Alongside the data revolution, we are working to transform the resident service experience. Through the MuniBox initiative, all municipal payments have been consolidated into a single secure digital wallet. This move simplifies the relationship between residents and local authorities, reduces bureaucracy, and enables accessible, fast, and transparent municipal services directly from a mobile phone.

Beyond the local dimension, this is a matter of national importance. Local government is a central component of Israel's national resilience. The ability of local authorities to operate independently, in a coordinated and data-driven manner, directly affects the country's ability as a whole to confront complex challenges.

This year, we will mark a decade of MuniExpo, the Local Government Conference and the largest municipal innovation exhibition in the Middle East. The event brings together local authority leaders, technology companies, and decision-makers from Israel and around the world.

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It is a place where municipal experience meets entrepreneurship and technology, creating partnerships aimed at improving resident services, enhancing infrastructure efficiency, and strengthening urban resilience. We also see it as an opportunity to expand knowledge sharing with additional countries and work together to address challenges shared by cities around the world.

Rwanda is placing innovation and digital development at the heart of its growth efforts, as demonstrated by the establishment of the Kigali Innovation City. I see this as a significant foundation for cooperation between local authorities in Israel and Rwanda, through peer learning and knowledge exchange. Together, we can learn from the experience of both sides, advance solutions for infrastructure management and digital services, and adapt them to local needs.

The writer is Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and Mayor of Modiin Maccabim Reut.