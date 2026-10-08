Rwanda: Sickle Cell - Why Some Patients Are Diagnosed After Serious Complications

When Isimbi's son was five months old, she began noticing signs that something was wrong. He cried excessively, developed fevers and blood infections, and often appeared to be in severe pain.

Later, his fingers and feet began to swell. At one year and six months, he was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

Before they married, Isimbi (who preferred that we only use only one name), a 30-year-old resident of Masaka in Kicukiro District, and her husband did not know they were carriers of the sickle cell gene.

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Since the diagnosis, their son has been taking hydroxyurea, prepared as syrup, while the family also pays close attention to his diet. Isimbi says caring for him is costly, particularly when they have to buy medicines privately.

Community-Based Health Insurance (Mutuelle de Santé) covers his treatment, but accessing medicine can sometimes be difficult.

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"There are times when the medicine is out of stock, or the doctor who is able to prescribe it is unavailable," she said.

She added that not every health worker can prescribe the medicine, forcing some families to buy it from private pharmacies in Kigali without using insurance. Families travelling from outside Kigali can also face long queues at referral hospitals.

Isimbi says her son tires easily and frequently falls ill.

"When someone comes home with flu, he can easily become sick. Even cold wind can affect him," she said.

Caring for her son has also affected her livelihood. She lost her job after repeatedly requesting time off to take care of him. She has two children: a four-year-old living with sickle cell disease and another child who does not have the condition.

Doctors told her that starting treatment early helped prevent the disease from severely affecting her son's lungs and other organs.

She now wants more awareness and testing, particularly for couples planning to have children.

"Health workers should raise awareness about this disease, just as they test and educate people about HIV and other conditions, so that couples who are carriers know before they have children and can make informed decisions," she said.

Low awareness delays diagnosis

Sickle cell disease could be more common in Rwanda than existing data suggest, but limited awareness among both the public and some health professionals means patients are sometimes diagnosed only after serious complications develop, according to Dr Gilbert Uwizeyimana, a haematologist at CHUK.

Uwizeyimana, who also heads laboratory services at the hospital, said he sees almost one newly diagnosed sickle cell patient every day.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited condition. A child develops the disease after inheriting an affected gene from both parents. Someone who inherits only one affected gene is considered a carrier, or has sickle cell trait, and can pass the gene to their children without developing the disease.

Uwizeyimana explained that the condition is caused by a mutation affecting haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen.

The mutation causes red blood cells to become abnormally shaped and rigid, making them more likely to block small blood vessels.

He said underdiagnosis remains a concern.

"People don't know about it. The lack of awareness also affects health professionals, especially those working at health centres and district hospitals," he said.

"When patients present with painful crises, they may simply be treated for pain without sickle cell disease being considered. They are then sent home and may only be diagnosed later after developing complications."

Uwizeyimana recalled the case of a 29-year-old woman who arrived at CHUK critically ill with kidney failure, liver complications, severe pneumonia and loss of consciousness.

Doctors only discovered at the hospital that she had sickle cell disease.

Symptoms and complications

Symptoms usually begin between three and six months after birth as babies transition from foetal haemoglobin to adult haemoglobin.

One of the most common symptoms is a painful crisis, which can affect the joints, chest and abdomen and may also cause headaches.

The abnormal red blood cells are also destroyed more quickly than normal cells, causing chronic anaemia and, in some patients, yellowing of the eyes.

More serious complications can include stroke when blood flow to the brain is blocked, acute chest syndrome, kidney disease and leg ulcers.

Male patients can also develop priapism, a prolonged erection unrelated to sexual stimulation, which can result in impotence if it is not treated quickly.

Early diagnosis could improve care

Treatment ranges from supportive care to potentially curative procedures.

Uwizeyimana said folic acid and hydroxyurea are available in Rwanda and are covered by health insurance, including Mutuelle de Santé.

Hydroxyurea can reduce painful crises and decrease the frequency of hospital admissions.

Bone marrow transplantation can cure sickle cell disease in eligible patients, but the procedure is expensive and is currently unavailable in Rwanda, meaning patients who require it must seek treatment abroad.

Uwizeyimana said access to established transplant services remains limited in the region, although Tanzania has undertaken programmes for sickle cell patients.

Gene therapy is another potential curative approach. It targets the genetic mutation responsible for the disease, although access remains limited and the treatment continues to develop.

Uwizeyimana said earlier diagnosis can significantly improve a patient's quality of life and reduce long-term complications.

He called for greater awareness among communities, health workers and community health workers so that symptoms can be recognised and patients referred early.

He also recommends establishing a national sickle cell programme, potentially under existing non-communicable disease programmes, with a dedicated budget.

Call for newborn screening

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One priority, he said, should be neonatal screening.

With the vast majority of births in Rwanda taking place in health facilities, screening newborns could identify affected children before symptoms appear, generate better data on the burden of the disease and allow treatment to begin early.

"Combining community awareness with a focused national programme can help," Uwizeyimana said, citing countries including Tanzania, Brazil, India and Nigeria that have dedicated sickle cell interventions.

Specialist care remains limited

Rwanda currently has three haematologists following patients with sickle cell disease, according to Uwizeyimana. Two work at CHUK and one at King Faisal Hospital.

Once patients are diagnosed, however, paediatricians and internal medicine specialists can provide routine care, while haematologists are consulted when serious complications arise.

The shortage is more pronounced at lower-level health facilities, where specialists are often unavailable.

Uwizeyimana said a national programme could help establish trained focal persons at such facilities to recognise symptoms, provide appropriate care and refer complicated cases when necessary.

Investing in early detection and treatment, he added, could also reduce the long-term cost of managing complications such as kidney, liver and brain damage, which can leave patients unable to work and require expensive lifelong care.

For families such as Isimbi's, earlier diagnosis has already shown what a difference timely treatment can make. Her hope is that greater awareness and routine screening will ensure other children are identified before serious complications develop.