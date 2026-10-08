Zambia Finalises U.S.$1.5 Bln Us Health Funding Deal As Zimbabwe Rejects Terms

ZAMBIA is set to sign a US$1.5 billion health funding agreement with the United States this week after resolving a dispute over sensitive health data-sharing requirements.

Zimbabwe and Ghana, however, will miss out on the funding after rejecting the terms over concerns about the sharing of sensitive health data.

The development comes as both countries grapple with health funding challenges that cannot be fully addressed through their own national budgets.

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Zambia had initially rejected the deal, with Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe criticising what he described as a US attempt to link health funding to American economic interests by connecting the agreement to a separate deal granting Washington access to critical minerals.

However, in an update on Tuesday, Zambian authorities confirmed that they had overcome obstacles encountered earlier this year over a US request for access to medical data and would now proceed with the agreement.

"The government is pleased to announce that it will sign the agreement on Thursday," Health Minister Roma Chilengi said.

Chilengi said the agreement would see the US provide US$1.5 billion in health funding over five years, while Zambia would contribute US$2.1 billion.

The United States is already a major supporter of Zambia's HIV/AIDS, malaria and public health programmes.

Like several other African countries, Zambia had raised concerns over an initial US condition requiring the sharing of broad sets of medical data in exchange for financial support.

Chilengi said the data-sharing provisions had since been narrowed.

He explained that data-sharing would now be "limited to providing information required to monitor and evaluate US-funded health programs."

"A previously proposed clause, which would have required Zambia to share patient medical specimens upon request, has been removed," the health official said.

Earlier this year, Zimbabwe rejected a US$367 million US health funding proposal, describing its terms as "lopsided" and a breach of national sovereignty, particularly over the sharing of sensitive health data and biological samples.

The United States had demanded unrestricted access to epidemiological data and citizens' biological samples for research and commercial purposes.

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With the US set to end all bilateral health funding to Zimbabwe by the end of September, just before the start of the malaria season, the country faces significant gaps in its health budget.

Researchers have warned that, "as a consequence of full PEPFAR withdrawal and no additional government or international support," Zimbabwe could record more than 75,000 new HIV infections within a year.