Nigeria: Military, DSS, Police, Others Rescue 20 Abducted Youth Corps Members

The Nigerian military, in collaboration with Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, and other security agencies, has rescued 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a civilian, who were abducted in Imo State.

The prospective corps members, who spent seven days in captivity, were abducted on October 1 around Umunoha, in Imo State, while travelling to their orientation camp.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Michael Onoja, who confirmed the rescue in a telephone conversation with THISDAY, did not provide further details.

But the Nigeria Police, in a statement last night, said the victims were rescued about 4:28 pm on October 7, at Amakohia Ubi Village in Imo State, following sustained and coordinated search-and-rescue operations by the security agencies.

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The police statement said, "Following their safe recovery, the victims have been taken for medical examination and necessary medical attention as part of the post-rescue process.

"The successful rescue followed sustained operational coordination and collaboration among the security agencies involved in the search-and-rescue effort."

The force added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspects responsible for the abduction, as the police and other security agencies continued to intensify operations to bring those responsible to justice.

"The Nigeria Police Force appreciates members of the public for their cooperation and support and reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property and the prompt response to threats to public safety," the force said.

The police further assured the public that updates would be communicated as necessary.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, had deployed Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Shehu Nadada, to Imo State to coordinate the search-and-rescue operation for the 20 prospective NYSC members and other passengers abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road.

The deployment followed appeals by the victims' parents to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the police authorities for urgent intervention.

Uzodimma Hails Inter-agency Alliance

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, applauded security agencies for their quick intervention and for securing the release of the 20 corps members kidnapped along the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

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Uzodimma said he was particularly pleased with the security agencies for their collaboration and patriotism in ensuring that the corps members were rescued unharmed.

In a statement he personally signed, Uzodimma expressed satisfaction with the collaborative efforts of both the Oyo and Imo State governments towards the quick release of all 20 captives.

He said since the issue involved the security of lives, the government was cautious about releasing too much information to the public, hence the discreet manner it was handled.

The governor said he was particularly grateful to the security agencies for the discreet and collaborative manner in which they tackled the challenge.

He also praised the parents for their patience during the trying period and urged Nigerians to always have faith in the federal government to overcome the current security challenges in the country.

Sources informed THISDAY in Owerri that the kidnapped victims were rescued following joint security operations involving five days of planning and execution.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, met with the rescued victims at the DSS medical facility.

Nafiu was accompanied by senior security officials, including Imo State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS, and Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade.