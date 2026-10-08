Ethiopia: More Than 20,000 Migrants Leave Ethiopia for War-Torn Yemen in Three Weeks - UN

Addis Abeba — More than 20,000 journeys from Ethiopia toward Yemen have been recorded since 10 September, as migrants continue to undertake the perilous Eastern Route in search of work in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Alexandre Coissac, head of IOM's mission in Djibouti, told journalists in Geneva by video link that the movement was taking place amid worsening security conditions in Yemen and mounting humanitarian needs along migration routes in Djibouti.

At the same time, more than 3,700 refugees have reached Djibouti over the past three weeks after crossing the Red Sea from Yemen, while another 539 Ethiopian migrants have arrived from Yemen on their way home.

"Djibouti is therefore confronting movement in both directions: people fleeing Yemen are arriving as refugees, migrants continue travelling towards Yemen, and other migrants are returning," Coissac said.

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The latest figures underscore the scale of Ethiopia's migration through the Eastern Route, one of the world's major irregular migration corridors. Ethiopian nationals have consistently accounted for the overwhelming majority of migrants tracked along the route, representing roughly 91% to 97% of movements recorded in recent monitoring.

Amharic language resources Outbound movements along the route reached about 506,600 in 2025, an 18% increase from the previous year, according to migration monitoring data. A further 50,600 movements were recorded during the first quarter of 2026.

Economic hardship remains the dominant factor behind the migration. Previous IOM-linked monitoring found that about 95% of migrants cited severe economic hardship as their primary reason for leaving Ethiopia.

Discover moreNews subscription serviceInvestigative journalism reportsDaily news updatesCurrent events analysisRead NewspapersBreaking news alertsRead Local NewsBrowse MagazinesEthiopia election coverageBuy Maps The journey, however, exposes migrants to significant risks, including exploitation, trafficking, abuse by smugglers and deadly maritime crossings. The Eastern Route has recorded a series of fatal incidents, including a March 2026 shipwreck off Obock, Djibouti, in which at least nine migrants died and dozens were reported missing.

The latest IOM assessment also highlighted the dangers faced by migrants stranded inside Djibouti. More than 3,000 stranded migrants were observed along migratory routes between 20 and 30 September, many suffering from dehydration, exhaustion and shortages of food and water.

Read Travel Guides Coissac said IOM had received reports of migrants dying in the desert near Djibouti's border with Ethiopia.

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The agency is providing food and water and assisting migrants who request assisted voluntary return. However, migrants are increasingly using secondary routes, making it harder for humanitarian teams to locate and assist those in distress.

Many migrants travelling toward Yemen are also unaware of the severity of the security situation there, Coissac said, as fighting between government forces and Houthi forces continues. Many hope to cross Yemen and eventually reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

"The country is now responding to people moving in different directions, for different reasons, but often facing the same immediate reality: they need safety, protection and basic assistance," Coissac said.

IOM has continued facilitating voluntary humanitarian returns for stranded Ethiopian migrants from Yemen and other locations in the Gulf region, including through return flights to Ethiopia.

Coissac said Djiboutian authorities had responded rapidly to the latest movements, but the scale and complexity of humanitarian needs were stretching available resources. IOM called for additional support for new arrivals, migrants in distress and host communities in Obock.

The movements come as conflict continues in Yemen, including around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea. Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces were reported Tuesday to have said they had retaken control of the strait following a major offensive against Houthi forces, who control much of Yemen, including the capital, Sana'a.

It also coincides with renewed conflict in northern Ethiopia, covering Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions, where renewed fighting and insecurity have raised concerns over further displacement, worsening humanitarian conditions and increased pressure on vulnerable communities.