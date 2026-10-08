Angola: Luanda-Lusaka Commercial Flights to Start This Year

Luanda — Direct commercial flights connecting Luanda and Lusaka are scheduled to launch later this year, Angolan Minister of Transport Ricardo Viegas D'Abreu announced Tuesday during a visit to the Zambian capital.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Coordination Meeting of the Lobito Corridor--where he represented Angolan President João Lourenço--the minister noted that flag carrier TAAG Angola Airlines will service the route, with additional private carriers and Zambian airlines expected to join, according to a statement from the Angolan Embassy in Zambia.

The initiative follows a bilateral air services agreement signed by Angola and Zambia in 2025. The legal framework grants traffic rights for direct operations between TAAG and Zambia Airways, laying the groundwork for potential expansion to other regional destinations.

Officials expect the restored air links to boost passenger travel, regional trade, and tourism across the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The agreement aligns with broader continental initiatives, including the Yamoussoukro Declaration, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), signaling a continued push toward aviation liberalization in the region.

Cooperation relations between Angola and Zambia cover strategic areas such as diplomacy, security, transport and trade, driven by bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Commission. ACC/DC/AMP