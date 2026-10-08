Ethiopia: Eritrean Troops Reportedly Deploy in Tigray As Tension With Ethiopia Escalate

Addis Abeba — Eritrean troops have reportedly entered parts of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, with local officials and residents telling Agence France-Presse (AFP) that soldiers in Eritrean military uniforms have been seen in and around Adigrat and moving south toward Mekelle.

A local official in Adigrat told AFP that Eritrean soldiers had been present in the city for about four days, saying the development had caused concern among residents. An eyewitness reported seeing troops in Eritrean military uniforms moving south along the main road, while another said Eritrean forces transported in large trucks and patrol vehicles were heading toward Idaga Hamus, about 20 kilometers south of Adigrat, carrying heavy weaponry.

The reported deployment comes as fighting in Tigray has intensified since 23 September, reviving fears that the renewed conflict could develop into a broader Ethiopia-Eritrea confrontation. Pro-government forces retook Mekelle, Tigray's regional capital, on 4 October after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied forces withdrew from the city.

Eritrea has denied Ethiopian allegations that it is supporting the TPLF or participating in the renewed fighting. Ethiopia, however, has accused Eritrea of directly supporting forces opposing the federal government.

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The latest developments come amid an unprecedented collapse in relations between the two neighboring countries. On 1 October, Ethiopia announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats, declaring them persona non grata and accusing them of activities that posed a threat to national security. Eritrea responded by severing diplomatic relations with Ethiopia and closing its embassy in Addis Abeba. Both sides accused the other of fueling internal conflicts.

The diplomatic rupture follows a rapid deterioration in relations over several issues, including the renewed fighting in Tigray and Ethiopia's increasingly assertive campaign to secure access to the Red Sea. Ethiopia has also accused Eritrea of supporting armed opposition groups, while Asmara has repeatedly rejected allegations of interference in Ethiopian affairs.

Eritrean forces fought alongside Ethiopia's federal forces against Tigrayan forces during the 2020-22 devastating war, which ended with the November 2022 Pretoria cessation of hostilities agreement. Eritrea was not a party to that agreement, and relations between Addis Abeba and Asmara subsequently deteriorated. The war has killed upwards of 600,000 people. Both Eritrean and Ethiopian forces are accused committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during the war.

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Observers fear the latest confrontation is unfolding against a wider regional realignment. Ethiopia has accused Eritrea, Egypt and Sudan of supporting an opposition alliance led by the TPLF, while the three countries have denied the accusations. Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan and Somalia also met in Egypt on 4 October for talks focused on regional security and sovereignty, adding to concerns in Addis Abeba over the emergence of a broader regional alignment. They have also "agreed to coordinate military and intelligence efforts if the conflict escalated to the borders Ethiopia shares with Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia," Reuters reported, citing two Egyptian security officials.

Ethiopia's push for Red Sea access has further strained relations with Eritrea. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated after his inauguration this week that Ethiopia would work to secure an outlet to the Red Sea, a position that has heightened concerns in Asmara over Ethiopia's intentions toward Eritrean territory and ports.

The United States and European Union have urged Ethiopia and Eritrea to respect each other's territorial integrity and pursue dialogue as the risk of the Tigray conflict spilling across borders grows. Independent conflict monitors have so far said reports of an expanded Eritrean military presence in Tigray remain difficult to verify independently.