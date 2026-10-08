Angola: Maternal and Child Health Service Is Government's Top Priority - Secretary of State

Caxito — Maternal and child health remains the Angolan government's top priority within the healthcare sector, Secretary of State for Hospitals Leonardo Inocencio announced Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the third phase of a free screening campaign for neurodevelopmental disorders at Bengo General Hospital "Reverend Guilherme Pereira Inglês," Inocencio said the initiative reinforces the facility as a national landmark for specialized pediatric care. The screening drive runs through October 9.

Inocencio urged hospital officials to establish the temporary screening campaign as a permanent, routine service and called for expanding the program to other healthcare facilities across the country. He also emphasized the need for specialized medical training to treat conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and learning disabilities.

Health experts highlighted the economic impact of the program for local families, noting the high cost of private consultations and therapy.

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"We are showing that Angolans are achieving productive, science-backed results that can serve as a model internationally," said Line Duarte, a specialist in pediatric neurodevelopment, noting that data from previous screenings has been presented at international forums.

Organizers aim to screen more than 552 children during the current three-day campaign, surpassing the total number of patients evaluated across the first two phases, while also offering training sessions for families.

Bengo General Hospital was the first public facility in Angola to offer free care for neurodevelopmental disorders.CJ/PA/AMP