Ethiopia: Tigray Military Referral Hospital Damaged, Looted As Ex-Fighters Urge Urgent Humanitarian Assistance

Addis Abeba — Renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia has marked a serious escalation since the November 2022 Pretoria Agreement, which ended the two-year war between the federal government and the Tigray region. The renewed hostilities have affected parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, with reports of damage to civilian property and public institutions, particularly in Tigray.

Following the withdrawal of TPLF forces from Mekelle, federal forces and allied Tigray peace forces (TPF) took control of the regional capital. Residents and local sources said a number of government and private properties were subsequently looted.

Among the properties reportedly looted were Awash Military Hospital, the Tigray Police Commission, the Tigray Supreme Court and the Organization for Social Services, Health and Development (OSSAD), as well as private properties.

One of the facilities reportedly heavily damaged and looted was Awash Military Referral Hospital, which accommodates former fighters receiving medical treatment. The hospital is one of the major military medical facilities serving soldiers and former fighters suffering from chronic orthopedic and trauma-related injuries sustained during the war between the federal government and Tigray forces.

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According to local accounts, the hospital was looted and damaged by armed individuals following the withdrawal of TPLF forces from Mekelle.

Addis Standard spoke with former fighters receiving treatment at the hospital and residents who said they witnessed the looting.

View Census Data Armed men looted hospital for several days

Keshi Abadi Mebrahtu, a Mekelle resident and elder who is currently coordinating humanitarian assistance for former fighters, said the looting began on Friday, October 2 2026, following the withdrawal of TPLF forces from the city.

"The camp was looted by armed thieves. It continued until Monday," Keshi Abadi said.

According to him, TPF forces provided security at the facility on Sunday but later left to carry out other duties, after which the looting resumed.

The former fighters receiving treatment at the facility were unable to intervene because they were unarmed, while those carrying out the looting were reportedly armed with guns and knives.

"They could not do anything because they were not armed. The thieves were armed with guns, knives and other weapons. It was beyond their capacity to stop them," Abadi said.

Medical supplies and equipment, electrical cables, patients' mattresses, wheelchairs, stretchers and kitchen materials were among the items reportedly taken from the facility.

Keshi Abadi said he personally witnessed part of the looting while he was on his way to church during the night.

"I witnessed the robbery in the middle of the night while I was heading to church. Young men were passing wheelchairs through the hospital wall. Another young man stopped them from taking them," he said.

"The situation is very serious. The thieves are numerous and armed. The hospital was being looted 24 hours a day and night from Friday," he added.

Keshi Abadi said local elders contacted the Red Cross and requested urgent assistance for former fighters receiving medical treatment, particularly those in critical condition.

According to Keshi Abadi, the Red Cross responded to the request and provided medical assistance to some patients on Saturday and Sunday, prioritizing those requiring urgent treatment.

However, he said the assistance remains limited to medical care and does not address the former fighters' broader humanitarian needs.

"Former fighters from different areas who had been receiving treatment elsewhere are coming to Awash Military Referral Hospital after hearing that the Red Cross accepted the request to provide medical support," Keshi Abadi said.

"This is not enough. They need food, clothing and other basic necessities. The Red Cross is helping only with medical treatment for a limited number of patients," he added.

"As residents, we need an urgent administration in the city that will take responsibility for protecting citizens. There are armed thieves, and residents are living under threat. We need an urgent solution, particularly regarding security," Keshi Abadi said.

Ashenafi Hadish, a former fighter receiving treatment at the hospital, said he was shot in the leg by armed individuals on Monday night while conducting a security patrol inside the compound with other former fighters.

According to Ashenafi, the armed men were attempting to steal electrical cables from the facility.

"The situation is very serious. We urgently need food and other humanitarian assistance. The number of former fighters coming back to the hospital is increasing," Ashenafi said.

He expressed gratitude to residents of Mekelle who have been providing food and other assistance to the former fighters.

"We are very grateful to the residents of Mekelle who have been assisting us with food. The people have shown us love and provided us with protection," he said.

"We urge the concerned bodies to provide urgent medical, food and security assistance. Everything has been looted and damaged," Ashenafi said. "We are in the dark. There is no electricity and no access to water," he added.

Number of former fighters seeking assistance increases

Keshi Abadi said between 300 and 350 former fighters were staying at the facility when he visited, but the number has since increased as former fighters from different locations arrive seeking medical and humanitarian assistance.

He said some had previously been receiving treatment at facilities including Meles Academy and Hibret College before coming to Awash Military Referral Hospital after hearing about the Red Cross response.

Keshi Abadi requests urgent support to the diaspora and others willing to provide assistance, particularly with food.

"We urgently need support from the diaspora and others who are interested in helping. The most urgent need is food. The kitchen has been completely destroyed and nothing is left. They have nothing to eat," he said.

According to Keshi Abadi, residents of Mekelle have been bringing food from their homes to support the former fighters.

"The community is generous and is feeding the former fighters, but it does not have the capacity to continue feeding them for a long period because this is also a difficult time for the residents," he said.

He added that some patients are in critical condition and require uninterrupted access to food and medical treatment.

"Some critical patients cannot go even a few minutes without food and medical treatment. Residents of Mekelle are trying hard to take care of the former fighters, including support from people who have the financial capacity," Abadi said.

Addis Standard also spoke with residents who are in different areas of Mekelle looting is reportedly becoming routine, organized individuals targeting private businesses, NGOs, and public institutions.

According to residents, armed individuals looted government institutions, private organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private properties, with some of the stolen items reportedly transported using vehicles. Residents said the looting began following the withdrawal of TPLF forces from Mekelle since Friday, 2 October 2026.

Residents said the looters were armed, making it difficult for civilians to intervene or prevent the theft of property. However, they said the situation improved after federal forces and allied Tigray peace forces (TPF) arrived in the city and began taking measures against the armed looters. Residents reported that several suspected looters were subsequently killed in shootings.

Humanitarian concerns

The reports come amid growing concerns over civilian casualties and disruptions to humanitarian operations in northern Ethiopia.

According to a statement from the United Nations, a UN agency on 5 October 2026 warehouse, as well as facilities and warehouses belonging to local and international non-governmental organizations, were looted in Tigray.

Humanitarian supplies, including food, seeds, fertilizer and water pumps, were reportedly lost during the incidents.

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The UN said humanitarian personnel, facilities and assets must be protected and should never be targeted.

The UN also said telecommunications and electronic banking services had resumed in most parts of Tigray following more than a week of disruption, a development expected to improve access to essential services and facilitate humanitarian operations.

Plans were also underway to resume humanitarian deliveries, including food and health assistance, to Tigray and the Afar region.

The rehabilitation and reintegration of former Tigrayan fighters was a central component of the November 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which committed the parties to a comprehensive disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) process. The agreement provided for the disarmament of TPLF combatants and their subsequent demobilization and reintegration into civilian life or other security institutions.

However, one year after the agreement, the rehabilitation of former fighters remained a major challenge. Apart from disabled ex-fighters receiving medical treatment in various military camps across the region, many ex-fighters demobilized by the Tigray Interim Administration are facing difficulties providing for their families due to limited resources and a lack of proper rehabilitation. Since they received a small amount of money, some of them are unable to return to their normal lives.

In a feature published by Addis Standard in October 2023, "A year after Pretoria peace agreement, challenges persist in rehabilitation of Tigray's ex-fighters," the difficulties facing former combatants included delays in demobilization, limited resources and uncertainty over their transition into civilian life.

Former fighters receiving treatment at Awash Military Referral Hospital represent a group whose needs extend beyond disarmament and demobilization. Many continue to require medical care for war related injuries, while the reported damage and looting of the hospital have further disrupted access to essential medical services, food, water and other basic necessities.