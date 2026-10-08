Kenya: Wajir Isolates Man With DRC Travel History Over Suspected Viral Haemorrhagic Fever

Nairobi — Health authorities in Wajir have isolated a 20-year-old man with a recent travel history to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after he developed a severe febrile illness and failed to respond to treatment.

The case was reported at Habaswein Police Station after disease surveillance officials raised concern over a suspected viral haemorrhagic fever or other severe febrile illness, with samples being prepared for testing at the National Public Health Virology Laboratory (NPHVL).

The patient, a resident of Habaswein in Wajir South Sub-County, is currently admitted at Albadar Nursing Home after presenting with fever, headache and cough.

He was also found to have severe anaemia, with a haemoglobin level of 4 g/dL.

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According to a police report, the man had recently travelled through the DRC, Uganda and several parts of Kenya before arriving in Habaswein on September 20.

He told health officials that he had developed fever and headache while still in the DRC on September 2, where he worked as a "tan boy" on a cargo truck or trailer.

He travelled by trailer from the DRC into Uganda, where he stayed for about five days and sought medical treatment. He was then transported to Malaba before travelling to Nairobi, Isiolo and eventually Habaswein.

Upon arrival in Habaswein, he was initially treated at Hilac Medical Clinic for pneumonia and septicaemia for about three days.

However, his condition did not improve, prompting his transfer to Albadar Nursing Home.

He has since received intravenous Augmentin and paracetamol and two units of whole blood, but remains clinically unwell.

Samples sent for testing

Health authorities have already isolated the patient while investigations are underway to determine the cause of the illness.

"The patient is currently isolated," the police report states, adding that sample collection has been completed and the specimen is due to be shipped to the NPHVL for laboratory testing.

Health officials are also conducting contact listing and identification, while the sub-county security team is monitoring the situation.

The case comes as Kenya remains on heightened surveillance following confirmation of its first imported Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease case in a Kenyan national who had travelled from the DRC through Uganda.

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The Ministry of Health has stressed that Kenya is not experiencing an Ebola outbreak and has intensified surveillance and contact tracing following the confirmed case.

Importantly, the Wajir patient's illness has not been confirmed as Ebola or any other specific viral haemorrhagic fever.

The laboratory results from the NPHVL will be required to establish the cause.