Gambia Begins Rollout of New Three-Year Driving Licence

Gambian motorists will no longer have to renew their driving licences every year as the government introduces a new biometric driving licence system with a three-year validity period.

The new system takes effect on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, beginning with processing centres in Banjul and Kanifing. The new licence will cost D2,550.

The rollout follows years of advocacy by the General Transport Union (GTU), which has repeatedly called for the government to enforce a provision of the Motor Traffic Act that allows ordinary driving licences to remain valid for three years.

Omar Ceesay, president of the GTU, welcomed the move, describing it as an important development for drivers and workers in the road transport sector. He said the Union had been pushing for the implementation of the law and viewed the new system as a step towards protecting the interests of motorists.

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Section 27(3) of the Motor Traffic Act states: "A driver's licence other than a provisional driver's licence shall, unless previously revoked or surrendered, remain in force for a period of three years from the date on which it is issued."

The GTU first publicly raised the issue on 5 September 2022, when it criticised the prevailing practice of issuing driving licences for only one year. At the time, licences generally expired on 31 December, regardless of when they were issued. The Union argued that the practice was inconsistent with the three-year validity period set out in the Motor Traffic Act.

Ceesay said the GTU continued to raise the issue with the government through meetings, correspondence, consultations and public advocacy.

"In 2024, the GTU further engaged the Government of The Gambia and relevant authorities on the issue," he said.

During those discussions, he said, the government informed the Union that driving licences would temporarily be issued for a full year from the date of issuance while preparations were being made for the three-year system.

"The GTU acknowledged this position while continuing to advocate for the full implementation of the substantive provision of Section 27(3) of the Motor Traffic Act," Ceesay said.

He said the Union continued to engage the authorities because it wanted the licensing system to be brought fully in line with the law. The new biometric licence system will be introduced gradually at designated centres across the country.

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The announced schedule is: Banjul: Wednesday, 7 October 2026, Kanifing: Wednesday, 7 October 2026, Brikama: Monday, 12 October 2026, Soma: Monday, 19 October 2026, Farafenni: Monday, 19 October 2026, Janjanbureh: Thursday, 22 October 2026 and Basse: Thursday, 22 October 2026.

Ceesay said the GTU welcomed the decision after years of engagement with the authorities.

"Over the past several years, the GTU has undertaken a series of engagements on this matter, including meetings, official letters and correspondence, consultations with relevant authorities, advocacy initiatives, and public awareness activities through media houses and other public platforms," he said.

"The Union remained consistent in its position that the law governing the validity of driver's licenses should be respected and implemented."

Ceesay said the introduction of the three-year licence was significant beyond the immediate benefit to motorists.

"The Government has announced that the new Driver's License will have a validity period of three (3) years and will cost D2,550," he said.

"The General Transport Union welcomes this development and acknowledges the Government's decision to move towards full implementation of the relevant provision of the Motor Traffic Act."

"For the GTU, this is more than an administrative change. It demonstrates the importance of ensuring that administrative practices are consistent with the laws of The Gambia."

The new system is expected to replace the previous annual renewal arrangement as it is rolled out across the country.