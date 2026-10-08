Somalia: Somaliland Parliament Congratulates Shide, Ethiopia's Parliamentary Leadership

Hargeisa, Somaliland, Oct 7 — Somaliland's House of Representatives has congratulated Ahmed Shide on his election as speaker of Ethiopia's House of People's Representatives, highlighting the historic significance of his appointment and calling for stronger cooperation between the two legislatures.

In a congratulatory letter dated October 6, Acting Speaker and First Deputy Speaker Saeed Mire Farah also congratulated Ayelech Eshete on her election as deputy speaker.

"Your election to the leadership of Ethiopia's principal legislative chamber represents both a significant responsibility and an important expression of the confidence placed in you by your fellow parliamentarians," Farah said.

The Somaliland parliament said it hoped the new leadership would strengthen the Ethiopian chamber's legislative and oversight functions and contribute to accountable and representative parliamentary governance.

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The statement placed particular emphasis on Shide's election, describing him as the first Ethiopian Somali to serve as speaker of the House of People's Representatives.

"We particularly recognise the historic significance of H.E. Ahmed Shide's election as the first Ethiopian Somali to serve as Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives," Farah said.

Shide, Ethiopia's former finance minister, was elected speaker on October 5 as the seventh House of People's Representatives opened its inaugural regular session. Ayelech, a former state minister of education, was unanimously elected deputy speaker, according to Ethiopia's state-run news agency. ENA English

The Somaliland parliament said Shide's experience in regional leadership, senior ministerial positions and economic policymaking would bring considerable experience to his new constitutional role.

The letter also called for closer institutional ties between the Somaliland and Ethiopian legislatures.

"The Somaliland House of Representatives attaches great importance to constructive engagement among parliamentary institutions in our region," Farah said.

It said strong legislatures played an important role in promoting accountable government, peaceful political dialogue and responsive lawmaking.

"We therefore look forward to opportunities for strengthened parliamentary relations, exchange of experience and constructive institutional cooperation between our respective Houses," the letter said.

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Somaliland's parliament also congratulated Muferihat Kamil on her election as speaker of Ethiopia's House of Federation and Desta Ledamo on his election as deputy speaker.

Muferihat and Desta were elected as Ethiopia established the leadership of both chambers at the start of its new parliamentary term. ebc.et

The Somaliland House wished Ethiopia's new parliamentary leadership and lawmakers "wisdom, success and productive service in advancing peace, good governance, stability and the well-being of the peoples they represent."

The leadership changes are part of the formation of Ethiopia's new federal institutions following the country's June 1 general election. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was also appointed by the House and sworn in for a new five-year term as the new administration took shape. Hiiraan Online

The Somaliland parliament said it hoped the beginning of Ethiopia's new parliamentary term would provide opportunities for greater exchange of experience and institutional cooperation between the two legislatures.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)