Namibia-Somaliland Diplomats Discuss Trade, Regional Cooperation

7 October 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 7 — Namibia's Honorary Consul in Kenya, Said Ali, met Somaliland's representative to Kenya, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Omar, on Wednesday for talks focused on trade, regional cooperation and diplomatic ties.

The meeting was announced by the Honorary Consulate of Namibia in Kenya, which described the discussions as cordial and said the two officials emphasised mutual understanding.

According to the consulate, Ali and Omar discussed opportunities related to trade as well as broader regional cooperation.

"H.C. Said Ali (Namibia's Honorary Consul to Kenya) held a cordial meeting with Amb. Dr. Mohammed Omar (Somaliland Rep. to Kenya)," the consulate said in a statement on X. "They discussed trade, regional cooperation, and diplomatic ties, emphasizing mutual understanding."

Photographs released following the meeting showed the two representatives together alongside the flags of Somaliland and Kenya.

The meeting comes as Somaliland seeks to expand its diplomatic and economic engagement with African countries and strengthen ties with governments and representatives across the continent.

Neither side announced specific agreements or initiatives resulting from the talks.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)

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