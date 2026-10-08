Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Ethiopia-Nigeria Cooperation and Mutual Learning

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he held talks with Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is in Ethiopia for a three-day working visit as part of the Ethiopia-Nigeria leadership exchange.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ethiopia and Nigeria, two of Africa's most populous and diverse nations, have valuable opportunities to learn from each other and share experiences.

In a social media post, PM Abiy said the exchange would further strengthen bilateral cooperation while enabling the two countries to draw on their respective experiences in addressing shared development challenges.

The high-level engagement comes as Ethiopia and Nigeria seek to deepen strategic cooperation and leverage their demographic and economic potential for broader African development.