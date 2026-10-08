Nigeria: 1,020 Affected, 278 Shelter Destroyed As Flood Ravages Yobe Communities

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have affected 1,020 people and damaged 278 shelters in six communities and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said 143 households were affected by the incident in Kukareta and surrounding communities.

The agency's Director of Search and Rescue Operations, Dr M.I. Jalo, disclosed this in a flood incident assessment made available to Daily Trust.

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According to him, a joint rapid assessment conducted by SEMA, officials of the local government and community stakeholders identified Lawanti Gana, Bulama Gremari, Kokari IDP Camp, Fulatari, Tsohuwar Kasuwa and Bulama Adam as the affected locations.

He said the Kokari IDP Camp was the worst affected, with 48 households comprising 232 people impacted and 63 shelters damaged.

Jalo said Lawanti Gana recorded 30 affected households involving 249 people, with 68 shelters damaged, while Bulama Gremari had 18 households comprising 149 people and 41 damaged shelters.

He added that 17 households involving 141 people were affected in Fulatari, where 38 shelters were damaged.

Similarly, 16 households comprising 133 people were affected in Tsohuwar Kasuwa, with 36 shelters damaged, while Bulama Adam recorded 14 affected households involving 116 people and 32 damaged shelters.

Jalo said no deaths or injuries were recorded in the incident, adding that no public buildings were damaged.

He urged residents to avoid flooded areas and contaminated waterways, while advising them to boil or treat drinking water and wash their hands regularly to prevent water-borne diseases.

The SEMA official urged residents to promptly report additional damage, missing persons and urgent needs, including food, water, shelter materials and medical support, to the agency, the local government emergency desk or the nearest officials.

He further advised affected residents to cooperate with assessment and relief teams and secure their valuables and important documents in dry and elevated places.