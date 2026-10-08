Kenya: Ne-Yo Returning to Kenya for First Headline Show in 11 Years

7 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Tonny Mwiseneza

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo is set to perform in Nairobi on October 20, marking his first return to Kenya in 11 years for a daytime concert celebrating Mashujaa Day.

The American singer will headline One Night Only: Brunch Edition, scheduled for the Ulinzi Sports Complex from 3pm to 11pm. UK showband Sol & The Gang is also set to perform.

The concert is organised by Fenon Premium Productions and Radio Africa Group in collaboration with Pernod Ricard.

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Unlike previous editions of One Night Only, this year's event will take the form of a daytime brunch concert. Last year's edition featured American saxophonist Kenny G, who performed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on September 27, 2025.

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, last visited Kenya in August 2015 when he appeared on the third season of Coke Studio Africa.

During the visit, he recorded Marry You with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz in Nairobi. The collaboration became a hit across East Africa and remains one of the notable regional collaborations involving the American star.

Despite his 2015 visit, Ne-Yo has not returned to Nairobi for a headline concert since.

His Kenya appearance will be part of an African tour that also includes performances in Cape Town on October 17 and Pretoria on October 18.

Ne-Yo rose to international prominence with his 2006 debut album, In My Own Words, which featured the hit single So Sick. The album established him as one of R&B's leading voices and earned him widespread recognition as both a singer and songwriter.

Beyond his own recordings, Ne-Yo has written songs for several major artists, including Beyoncé's Irreplaceable and tracks recorded by Rihanna.

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