South Africa: Anti-Immigration Groups Disrupt Home Affairs - South African News Briefs - October 8, 2026

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Anti-Immigration Groups Vow to Disrupt Durban Home Affairs Centre

Anti-illegal immigration groups have vowed to continue disrupting operations at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban, reports EWN. About 1,000 foreign nationals seeking asylum and other immigration services were chased away by demonstrators carrying sticks and sjamboks. The protests follow a Home Affairs directive allowing all foreign nationals to apply for asylum, regardless of their legal status. This comes after a Constitutional Court ruling found restrictions on such applications unconstitutional.

10 Killed in Minibus Taxi Crash in Durban

Ten people have died in a minibus taxi accident on the MR385 Road in Cato Ridge, Durban, reports SABC News. Preliminary reports indicate the taxi lost control and collided with a tree. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said that a Road Traffic Inspectorate and road safety team have been deployed to the area. Increased traffic law enforcement is planned across the province during Transport Month.

State Links AKA Murder Weapon to Accused

The State has begun presenting its case in the murder trial of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane by seeking to link the alleged murder weapon to the accused, reports EWN. Seven men are on trial at the Durban High Court over the February 2023 killings. The first witness, a retired police officer, testified about a firearm recovered after a May 2022 shooting in Mayville, which the State says was later linked to the AKA and Tibz murders.

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