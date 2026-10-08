Uganda: Military Police Deploy 537 Officers to Secure UCE Exams

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Military Police Brigade has deployed 537 officers and men to provide security during the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations scheduled to start on October 12, 2026.

The personnel have completed a three-week Examination Security Course at Buyala, Nsujjumpolwe Barracks in Mpigi District, as they prepare to oversee the safe handling and delivery of examination materials across the country.

The Commandant of the Military Police Brigade, Maj Gen William Beinomugisha, urged the personnel to uphold accountability, confidentiality, teamwork, innovativeness and professionalism while carrying out the assignment.

Beinomugisha said the deployment follows the UPDF's decision to support the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) in addressing examination malpractice, with the Military Police taking on the responsibility in 2017.

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He warned that examination cheating undermines the country's education system because it can enable students to obtain good grades without the necessary academic performance.

The Commandant, who officiated at the send-off of the first group of personnel, told them to follow the established guidelines and conduct themselves in a manner that protects the credibility of the examination process.

He said the officers were selected based on their dependability, integrity, past conduct, commitment, discipline, rank and leadership qualities.

"As Military Police, we have to keep the image of the UPDF, to support the wise decision of the leadership from the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, and Military Police as a formation by doing good and changing the narrative to fit in the required performance," Maj Gen Beinomugisha said.

He warned that personnel who violate the rules governing the operation will be apprehended and charged under the UPDF Act, 2005.

"Being polite and respectful in identifying key stakeholders in the task will help you keep in the right lane and ensure a good flow of examination protocols throughout the season," he added.

Of the 537 personnel, 513 will serve as station commanders while 24 will be route commanders responsible for ensuring that UCE examinations are delivered to their designated stations without interference.