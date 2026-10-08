Uganda: Museveni to Preside Over Scaled-Down Independence Day At State House

Uganda will mark 64 years of independence on Friday with a scaled-down, largely virtual ceremony at State House, Entebbe, where President Yoweri Museveni is expected to preside.

Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda said only a limited number of invited dignitaries will attend the October 9 celebrations physically, with the rest of the country expected to follow the proceedings through television, radio and other national broadcasting platforms.

"At least 30 VVIPs and a few religious leaders" will be at the venue, Babalanda said during a media briefing in Kampala.

The celebrations will run under the theme, "Embracing our Sovereignty with Hope and Visionary Leadership."

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Babalanda said the theme honours the heroes and heroines who laid the foundation for Uganda's independence while encouraging citizens to reflect on the country's journey and the leadership required for its future.

The scaled-down format comes after Cabinet, at its eighth Special Meeting on March 19, 2026, directed that celebrations of National and International Days be temporarily suspended from the 2026/27 financial year, with funds previously allocated to such activities redirected to other government priorities.

Babalanda said Independence Day will nevertheless proceed because it is a gazetted public holiday, with State House funding this year's celebrations under the prevailing government arrangements.

The decision represents a significant departure from Uganda's traditional Independence Day ceremonies, which have typically involved large gatherings, military and security parades, cultural performances and thousands of invited guests.

In 2025, the 63rd Independence Day celebrations were held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

Ugandans will instead follow this year's proceedings through the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation and other national broadcasters, with UBC and selected private stations expected to provide live coverage.

During the celebrations, Museveni is expected to confer National Honours and Awards on 20 Ugandans in different categories. The names of the recipients are expected to be released ahead of the ceremony.

Security arrangements have been finalised for the event, with the Special Forces Command taking responsibility for security at State House.

The Uganda Police Force will secure routes and the Kampala Metropolitan Area, supported by the Uganda People's Defence Forces, Internal Security Organisation and External Security Organisation.

Babalanda urged the public to cooperate with security agencies and follow traffic guidelines. She said seating arrangements would follow the National Order of Precedence and that an official programme booklet had been prepared.

Preparations are being coordinated by the National Organising Committee under the Office of the President through several sub-committees.

As part of the preparations, national thanksgiving prayers were held across different faith communities last week.

Prayers were held in mosques on Friday, October 2, in Seventh-day Adventist churches on Saturday, October 3, and in other churches on Sunday, October 4.

Publicity and mobilisation activities have also been conducted through national and district radio and television talk shows, social media and syndicated newspaper articles.

Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners, district chairpersons and chief administrative officers have been mobilising communities using a synopsis prepared around this year's theme.

Babalanda also used the briefing to trace Uganda's journey to independence, saying self-rule was achieved through years of resistance, political mobilisation and sacrifice rather than being handed to Ugandans.

She cited early resistance leaders such as Omukama Kabalega of Bunyoro and Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda, alongside political figures including Ignatius Musazi, Semakula Mulumba, Maindi, Miti and James Kivu.

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She also pointed to the formation of Bataka Bwa Buganda in the late 1940s, the establishment of the Uganda National Congress under Musazi in 1952 and the expansion of the Legislative Council in 1950 and 1958 as important milestones in the struggle for self-government.

Other milestones included the return of the Kabaka of Buganda from exile in 1955 and the subsequent Namirembe Agreement.

According to Babalanda, independence motions in the Legislative Council eventually led to internal self-government in 1961, general elections in April 1962 and Uganda's independence on October 9, 1962.

"Independence Day Anniversary is therefore not merely ceremonial. It is a moment for national reflection, an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of our forebearers and to celebrate the achievements of our sovereign Republic," she said.

Babalanda assured the country that preparations for the anniversary were on course and urged Ugandans to participate with patriotism, unity and pride in the country's sovereignty.